February 8, 2020

Non-Members (advertising supported) edition

Editor’s corner

With Chuck Woodbury



Gail and I have been on the road now for almost three months and will likely remain away from our Seattle home for another two months.

As you may know, our motorhome is of modest size, 32 feet with two slideouts (one a full-wall). We often remark how easy it is to live in it, despite the limited space. It’s wide enough so that we don’t bump into each other walking from one end to the other. The RV has two big rooms, living room/kitchen and a 100-square-foot bedroom in the back with a door that closes allowing some private time when either of us need it. And there’s the little bathroom, just big enough to attend to our duties.

Our landlocked home back in the Northwest is about six times larger than the RV. But when I think about it, we only occupy a small part of it except when passing through it from, say, the bedroom to the kitchen.

MY IDEA FOR AN EXPERIMENT

I would love to conduct an experiment in which Gail and I would wear a tracking device in our home for one month. It would chart our whereabouts 24/7. At the end of the month, a computer printout of our home’s floorplan would show where we spent our time. Areas we occupied the longest – the bed, for example – would show up in dark red. The couch in the living room where we watch TV would be red, but slightly lighter. Areas we used less, like the kitchen table, shower and living room (which we seldom use), would be a very light red. Areas where we spend little or no time would be white.

I believe what we would see is that we spend 95% of our time in a relatively small area. The hallway, and the center of rooms with no seating, would simply be “passing through” zones that we might only occupy a few minutes in an entire month.

What we would learn, I think, would explain why we are so content in our little RV, where the only area that’s missing is “passing through zones.” The distance from the kitchen to the bedroom, for example, is about eight feet, not 40 feet like at home.

I have never understood why some couples or small families choose to live in homes of 3,000, 4,000 square feet or larger. If they entertain a lot, hosting many people at once, then maybe the big home makes sense. Otherwise, what do you do with all that space except walk through it getting to where you need to go?

I have visited royal castles in Scotland, Germany, Austria and elsewhere that were bigger than department stores. I’m telling you, I’d take my RV any day. Castles are way overrated if you ask me. And talk about wasted space!!

Honestly, I do not feel a bit space-deprived in my RV. It’s just right. It’s my happy place, too.

To our many readers in the Puget Sound area: The Seattle RV Show runs today and tomorrow, Sunday. This is the largest annual indoor RV show in the Northwest. America's favorite "RV Doctor", our columnist Gary Bunzer, will present free seminars each day.

STATS: We now have more than 7,200 articles on this website. Last month, we were ranked the 4,700th largest website in America. That’s out of roughly ten million! Nearly 4,800 readers now support us as voluntary subscribers (members), enabling us to continue serving you with honest, unbiased information.

My Roadside Journal

(about whatever is on my mind, not necessarily RV-related)

• Don’t stay in this motel. If you do, you will be beaten!

• Archives

Stories in tomorrow’s newsletter

• Do campgrounds need immunity from “frivolous lawsuits” from campers? Apparently so, at least in Ohio.

• Falling oak tree crushes travel trailer, leaving RVer trapped inside.

PLUS: Campground updates • Latest fuel prices • Upcoming RV shows • Latest RV recalls • Stolen RV report • Free and bargain camping locations • Reader survey • and much more …

Keep informed

• Current Wildfire Report.

• National Hurricane Center.

The peace and satisfaction of “living small”

RVer Jimmy Smith reflects on how “living small” in the 100-square-foot RV he shares with his partner, Julianne, has brought him peace and contentment. You will enjoy this short essay.

Is it safe to leave a deposit with an RV dealer?

RVtravel.com recently posted a message from a reader which was titled, "Is novice RV buyer being 'taken' by dealer? Your input requested." Dave Helgeson, a former RV dealer and avid RVer, not to mention the show director for three popular Northwest RV shows including the Seattle RV Show, explains why it is not only safe but in your best interest to leave a deposit with an RV dealer when looking to purchase an RV.

Readers’ favorite RV parks and campgrounds. Stayed at any of these?

We recently asked you: Do you have a favorite RV park or campground? Here are some of your answers, organized by state.

The importance of a good RV water filter

Clean water. Every RVer wants it and needs it. No sane RVer would consider embarking on a trip of any length without clean water onboard – or a way to generate it. In fact, clean water may arguably be the most important item for your RV, next to your keys and a full tank of gas. … Therefore, depending on what you’re using the water for, the question is: How clean is clean enough? Read more in this very informative article.

Reader Poll

Do you have a really good friend you can talk with about anything?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.

What we learned about you last week

How concerned are you with catching coronavirus? Would you pay $17 for a bundle of firewood? Do you like your first name? Do you ever hum or whistle a tune without thinking about it? Who would you rather be stranded with on a desert island for three months? What flavor milkshake is your favorite? Fifth wheel owners: How many months a year do you occupy your RV? All this and more, right here.

Pipe thread tape: Use the right color, the right way

When plumbing water or gas lines, many RVers use thread seal tape, or “Teflon tape” as it’s commonly called. … Since it comes on a spool, it’s easy to wind around pipe threads, not only to seal them against leakage but also, since the stuff acts like a lubricant, it makes it easier to tighten up the connection. Russ and Tiña De Maris talk about the different kinds of thread tape and when to use them here.

Readers report their favorite “mods” and RV “add-ons”

We asked you last week about the favorite thing you’ve added or done that is far and away the best tweak to your RV. We received dozens of letters from readers who explained their favorite modifications or additions. Here, in the first installment, are a few.

Disposable fly traps do the catching for you

New lightweight, dishwasher-safe grill perfect for RVers

This RV has its very own fire truck

This RV comes with its own fire truck. Or, I guess to be more accurate we’d have to say the fire truck comes with its own RV. Reader Gary Jones spotted this recently in Quartzsite, Arizona. Check it out.

How to add an instant bathtub to your shower

Some people are just plain creative. They see opportunities where others see obstacles (or more likely don’t see anything special at all). If you have a shower in your RV that doesn’t double as a bathtub and you crave a bath, then here’s a quick, simple way to allow your shower to do double-duty. This is so cool!

Brain teaser:

Which vehicle is spelled the same way forward and backward? (Answer in tomorrow’s Sunday news newsletter.)

You won’t “wine” about this!

NEW! 2020 edition is here!

Learn what’s along the Interstate

Ask the RV Shrink RV awning – Use it, don’t lose it! Dear RV Shrink:

This might sound petty, but my traveling partner and I are always arguing about rolling up the awning. In my opinion, RV awnings are not designed to be left out all the time. … My partner is always giving me a hard time when I insist we roll it up. Should I just give in and hope for the best? … Read the rest of the question and the RV Shrink’s advice. Do you subscribe to our RV Daily Tips Newsletter?

Every Monday through Friday you get a short, informational email from us delivered straight to your inbox. Inside each issue you’ll find: quick RV tips, popular articles, reader polls, RV thoughts, helpful resources, a website of the day, RV clubs and organizations, trivia, jokes and more! If you don’t like it, you can easily unsubscribe, but we doubt you’ll want to. Read the latest issue here and then sign up here.

We’ll have a report about this disaster in tomorrow’s news edition of this newsletter. Don’t miss it!

Ask the RV Doctor

Why is no water coming out of hot water faucet?

Dear Gary,

The 10-gallon water heater in my Holiday Rambler is still producing hot water but there is nothing coming out of the faucets. It is as if there is no water pressure, but there is no leak evident. When I turn the bypass valve to the “off” position, I noticed that water is still flowing into the water heater because I pulled the plastic drain plug. Either way, the water was flowing into the heater and draining out the drain hole. If the valve is bad would this be the answer as to why there is no pressure coming out of the faucet? —Kevin

Read Gary’s response.

For peace of mind, use a backflow preventer

Backflow happens when a fresh water system gets “cross-connected” with a source of bad water or other contaminants. You don’t want that! Prevent this from happening by using a backflow preventer. Here’s an affordable one. Use it and rest easier. (You can read more about backflow prevention here.)

RV Electricity

Finding short circuits in dead 120-volt AC systems, Part 3A

After a brief respite last week, we’re now moving into Part 3A of my series on diagnosing short circuits. Today we’ll focus on troubleshooting short circuits on dead (unpowered) 120-volts AC RV electrical systems. Learn more.

This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session:

Battery bank accounts – deposits and withdrawals. Mike explains charging and discharging batteries in RVs by using a bank account analogy. (Yep, Mike makes it make sense.)

Sign up for Mike’s popular and informative RV Electricity group on Facebook.

RV Tire Safety

Air compressor – How big do you need?

From Roger Marble: “While air volume output might be a consideration, IMO if you are properly inflating your tires and properly monitoring inflation with a TPMS, I don’t understand how anyone can get in a position of needing more than about 5 psi unless you have an active leak. … Monitor your tire pressure and don’t let the pressure drop more than 10% before you reinflate your tires.” Learn more.

RV Short Stop

Maple will flow soon in Vermont

Help celebrate the first crop of Vermont’s maple season at the “Maple Open House.” It takes place March 20-22. About 140 sugarmakers will open their sugarhouse doors, … with free samples, tours of the sugarhouse and the sugarbush. Then, April 24-26, the Vermont Maple Festival is held in St. Albans, with many maple exhibits and food demonstrations, parade, live entertainment for the family, an antique show, craft and specialty food show, and much more. Info here.

Although Millennials are discovering RVing, it’s Generation X and Baby Boomers who make up the biggest segments of the industry. Households in the 35-54 age demographic are the most likely to own an RV in the U.S. right now. (RVIA) When households involving the 35-54 and 55+ age demographics are combined, they are responsible for 20.3% of total RV ownership. (University of Michigan)

Tax Corner

Amending your tax return

Question: “I found some deductions that I forgot to claim on my 2018 income tax return. Can I claim them now or do I need to change the return that I filed last year?”

Neil Seidler, CPA, CMA, explains why, when and how to make changes to your already-filed tax return here.

RV Fire Safety

Check the flue after storing RV

If you store your coach, be sure to check the flue before starting your refrigerator on propane. Birds and insects can build nests and clog the flue, causing a fire or excess carbon monoxide to enter your coach.

Museum of the Week

Chaffee Barbershop Museum

Fort Smith, Arkansas

On March 25, 1958, Elvis Presley received “the haircut heard round the world” at the Fort Chaffee Barbershop in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Elvis’ iconic haircut, the G.I. buzzcut, was first cut in this barbershop, now a museum dedicated to the legend himself. Since the shop was turned into a museum in 2008, it has attracted visitors from all over the world. Inside this 1950s era barbershop (which looks exactly the same as it did the day Elvis walked in), you’ll find the camera used to take photos that day, television news coverage and other memorabilia dedicated to the King. Learn more here.

Trivia

Eighty-five percent of households in the U.S. and Canada are an average of five minutes away from a Goodwill store. —Source: Goodwill Industries

Bumper sticker of the week

“Give me ambiguity or give me something else.”

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker? Send it to diane(at)RVtravel.com

Joke of the Week

Tesco is a big supermarket chain in the U.K. Within hours of the news that Tesco’s “all beef hamburgers” contained 30% horse meat (in 2013), these quips hit the Internet (Part 4 of 4):

• A woman has been taken to a hospital after eating horse meat burgers from Tesco. Her condition is listed as stable.

• I said to my spouse, “These Tesco burgers give me the trots….”

• At first, I thought, “Oh great, I’ve been saddled with another email to forward, but something spurred me on.”

• These Tesco burger jokes are going on a bit. Talk about flogging a dead horse.

—Thanks to George Bliss!

Worth Pondering

“When one door of happiness closes, another opens; but often we look so long at the closed door that we do not see the one which has been opened for us.” —Helen Keller

Did you miss last week’s RV Travel?

Read it here | Back issues

WHAT IS IT? It’s an antique cast iron sausage press.