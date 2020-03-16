RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1297

Monday, March 16, 2020

In the days ahead we will forgo our normal RV Tip in this position to keep you updated on the coronavirus pandemic and how it impacts RVers. We’ll return to our normal format when the situation stabilizes.

Coronavirus Updates for RVers



Not only has New Mexico State Parks closed its campgrounds, but also closed are its Corps of Engineers (CEO) Parks, according to reader Candy Pitcher. “We were hit with the New Mexico State Park closures this weekend,” she wrote. “Reservation at Conchas Lake State Park – closed. Ranger told us to try COE campgrounds, so we continued our drive to Cochiti Lake COE just west of Santa Fe. Was open Friday morning, but by the time we arrived Friday late afternoon, they had closed without contacting anyone. There are RVers there, but no new campers allowed. We headed back to Santa Fe (SF Skies RV Park) to spend one night and re-plan. Saturday morning we headed out to Tent Rocks National Monument (which was open Friday evening) only to find it closed. Tribal Council has closed it for at least 3 weeks.

The New Hampshire Camping & RV Show, scheduled for March 27-29, has been canceled and rescheduled for September.

From San Antonio, Texas, from reader Teri Blaschke: The Sea World and Fiesta TX amusement parks are closed until further notice. Additionally, many RVers travel to Lackland AFB to watch their loved ones graduate and stay in San Antonio RV parks. While the parks are all open, Lackland is currently not permitting families to visit the base for graduations.

From reader Carrie Andress: Boondockers Welcome hosts are still welcoming guests as usual. Here is our latest blog post which has great tips for RVers.

The National WWII Museum in New Orleans has temporarily closed. Likewise, a significant number of national museums across the country, including the Smithsonian and all presidential museums and libraries, have already closed their doors to help support community health and well-being.

TOILET PAPER TIP: From readers Jim and Connie Bridge: “Your March 15 edition mentioned ordering toilet paper via Amazon.com. Consider sourcing through office supply firms. We ordered toilet paper through Staples.com, which delivered it free the next day. It also works for cleaning supplies.”

Read Sunday’s comprehensive report of news that impacts RVers, including notices of campground closures and cancellations of RV shows and rallies.

MORE TOMORROW

Do you have news to report or a tip? Submit it here.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Do I have an electrical leak? A concerned reader asks Mike why, with the battery selector in the “off” position, he was still getting a reading of 1.4 volts at the disconnected battery cable ends.

Misaligned RV cabinet doors perplex

Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician, received a question from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor about an RV closet door not closing properly. The reader wanted to know if it could be fixed. Read Chris’ response.

Reader poll

Readers tell us

Given coronavirus concerns, have you cut back on participating in activities involving crowds? Find out here.

New book a must-have for state park campers!

This newly published book, “50 States: 500 State Parks,” is a must-have for all state park campers and explorers. The book is a beautiful visual journey through America’s best state parks. Whether you’re looking for stunning vistas, rare wildlife, a dose of history, or an enjoyable hike, the state parks offer an array of experiences. Learn more or order.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

Quick Tip

Keep track of the fridge temperature

Keep a thermometer in your RV fridge and check it often. A remote reporting sensor-type thermometer placed inside the cooler is an easy read without hassle.

Affordable tire tool will save you tons of trouble

What gives when you think your tires are “good to go” but down on air again the next day? Your valve stem valve probably isn’t tight enough. A loose, leaking valve stem can cause a tire failure due to low pressure under load at highway speeds. So do yourself and your vehicles a favor – pick up one of these very inexpensive tools and make sure your valve cores are snugly seated in the valve stem. Click here to order.

Random RV Thought

Sometimes being secluded in an RV can put you in a rut. Make games and goals for yourself to get outside doing things. Walk 10,000 steps a day. Find 10 ducks in the pond before you go back inside. Walk the dog for 37 minutes. Anything. Make goals into games.

Website of the day

Things you didn’t know about Airstream

Here’s a list from Thrillist about 16 interesting things you probably didn’t know about Airstreams. Even if you don’t own one of these beautiful trailers, you have to admit they’re a fascinating (and good-looking) part of the industry.

STATE-BY-STATE FACEBOOK GROUPS

We have joined with Alan Warren of the RV Show USA in helping moderate dozens of Facebook groups, each devoted to travel in a specific state. If you participate in Facebook, you may want to join one or more of these groups. We use these groups as a source of news (which we pass along to you) and we gain hundreds of new subscribers a month from participating in these groups. You’ll find a directory here.

Pan liners protect kitchenware while driving

These 9 pot protectors come in three sizes and are perfect for placing between pots, pans, plates and bowls while driving down the road. Nobody likes arriving at the campsite to find broken or scratched kitchenware! Learn more or order.

Trivia

In an average grocery store, one-quarter of all products contain corn.

Leave here with a laugh

Someone threw a jar of mayo at me. I was like, “What the Hellman?” —Indian Hills Community Sign FB page

