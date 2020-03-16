Readers tell us: Given coronavirus concerns, have you cut back on participating in activities involving crowds?

By Emily Woodbury

You may be sick of hearing about it, but the coronavirus isn’t going away any time soon (please prove me wrong, coronavirus gods!). It’s no surprise that it’s on our minds. You can see how it’s already affected us, RVtravel.com, here.

If you’re in an RV right now, consider yourself lucky. I’m writing this from an apartment complex just north of Seattle, where my neighbor’s door is less than two feet away from mine. Sure, I have my little cocoon of a space, but those public handrails…yikes! I’d like to be in an RV right now.

Anyway, a couple of Saturdays ago we asked you if you’ve cut back on participating in activities involving large crowds. Now, in my state, large crowds have already been banned since we asked this (like here in Washington, all events/gatherings of 250 people or more are banned, and in New York, the same goes for crowds of over 500), so your answer might be different now. Here’s what you said: 16 percent of you are seriously limiting your interactions with people, 28 percent of you have cut back from being in crowds but not a lot, and 56 percent of you have not, you’re just living your life as normal.

We got tons (and by tons I mean 83, as of when I’m writing this) comments on this one.

Alpenliter wrote, “Living just fifty miles from the epicenter of the outbreak (Kirkland, WA) and having heart disease, respiratory problems, AND Diabetes, you better believe I’m curtailing my activities. Our park has postponed all social gatherings until this thing is sorted out.” I live near Kirkland too, Alpenliter. Stay safe!

Reader Roy Ellithorpe is much like me. He commented, “I checked ‘I’m living my life as usual’ but for us, that means avoiding people as much as possible anyway.” Jeez, Roy, would you like to join the staff of RVtravel.com? You’d fit right in with us introverts.

Bounder, you’re brilliant. Let’s all be like Bounder. They wrote, “The only changes to our travel plans are to take advantage of cancellations at places where we were otherwise unable to book for this year.”

Many of you mentioned that the coronavirus is hyped up by the media, that it’s no worse than the flu, and that everyone should stop panicking. Well, I won’t say my thoughts, but I will leave you with this comment by Egroeg, which did make me laugh. “One of the better-presented bits of information came from the Yuma Health Department… ‘Wash your hands like you’ve just been chopping jalapenos and you need to remove your contact ‘Right Now!’

This made me both chuckle and exclaim… But of course…. Stay healthy all.”

Yes, indeed. Stay healthy all.

##RVDT1297