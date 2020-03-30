RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1307

Monday, March 30, 2020

Today’s thought

“Live in each season as it passes; breathe the air, drink the drink, taste the fruit, and resign yourself to the influence of the earth.” — Henry David Thoreau



Coronavirus Updates for RVers

Because so much is happening, and so fast, we are separating our daily coronavirus news updates into its own file.

There is so much interest now on how the virus is impacting our lives as RVers, our staff is devoting more time to keeping you informed of critical matters that affect how you use and travel with your RV.

Read today’s coronavirus news updates for RVers.

New Facebook Group: How the coronavirus is impacting RVers. Learn about park closings, cancelled rallies and RV shows — and more. Your input requested.

If you are a member of an RV club or are affiliated with an RV-related event would you please let us know if its gatherings, meetings, etc., are cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus? We’ll pass along the info to our readers. We appreciate any news related to RVing that’s being affected by the virus. Please submit it here. Thank you!

RV Life in a Coronavirus World: ‘Our plans gone in an instant’

We have asked RVtravel.com readers to tell us how they are adapting to life these days. Here is one story.

Tip of the Day

RV Doctor: Repairing dripping bathroom faucets

(We are rerunning this popular article by Gary Bunzer, the ever-popular RV Doctor.)

Dear Gary:

How do you repair the bathroom faucets? I have a two-handle faucet in the bathroom that looks to be all metal and they constantly drip. How and what do I replace? —Mike R.

Dear Mike:

The most common cause of dripping faucets is debris or mineral deposits becoming stuck in the assembly, so let’s not be too quick to condemn an innocent faucet! All faucets are presumed innocent until proven faulty in a court of law! Or at least until proven faulty. Continue reading.

What don’t you know about the Grand Canyon

For more than a century, tourists from all over the world have visited the Grand Canyon to experience its awe-inspiring vistas. On February 26, 1919, the Grand Canyon became a national park. As we celebrate more than 100 years of protecting this special place, check out 13 great facts about this Arizona icon. Learn more.

Reader poll

Readers tell us

Do you take the coronavirus threat seriously, or believe its dangers have been way overblown? Find out what you and fellow RVers said here.

New book a must-have for state park campers!

This newly published book, “50 States: 500 State Parks,” is a must-have for all state park campers and explorers. The book is a beautiful visual journey through America’s best state parks. Whether you’re looking for stunning vistas, rare wildlife, a dose of history, or an enjoyable hike, the state parks offer an array of experiences. Learn more or order.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

Quick Tip

Wash out your water heater!

A lot of people overlook washing out your water heaters a minimum of once a year. It’s simple. Your Suburban water heaters usually have an anode rod. It takes a 1 1/16 socket to remove it. Your Atwood water heater only needs a plug, no anode rod.

Also, after you clean your water heater do not (do not!) turn it on right away. Make sure water is back in your heaters before you turn it on or you will burn up the motherboard. Give it about a half-hour before turning it on. If your faucets are not running well after cleaning, remove the screens on each faucet and clean them.

— Thanks to Steve Korsvall for the tip from the RVtravel.com RV Advice Facebook page.



*Note: This water heater tank rinser from Camco is an RVtravel.com staff favorite. It cleans and removes sediment that collects at the bottom of your water heater, which ultimately extends the life of your heater.

Random RV Thought

If you smell your toilet when driving your motorhome down the road, it’s because the odor is being drawn into the RV and not outside via the roof vent. The solution is to get an inexpensive 360 Siphon Roof Vent. It works for all RVs even when the RV is not moving, like in a campground. Keep the stink away.

Inflatable foot rest is comfortable for couch and passenger seat

Now that’s cool! Miss your favorite recliner no more! This inflatable foot rest is perfect for lounging on the couch, in the chair by the campfire, or in the passenger seat for long drives. Take it on a plane ride, or take it to the grandkids’ sports games (we know those can get long). It weighs less than 1 lb. and folds down small for travel. Learn more about this comfy foot rest here.

Website of the day

Delicious canned tuna recipes

This might not be the most exciting website we’ve ever listed here, but we’re thinking there’s a good chance you’ve got some canned tuna in your pantry right now. Are we right? Here are 31 delicious recipes for that tuna, so get to cookin’!

How to easily see elevation gain along your route

The Geeks on Tour learned the hard way, years ago, about elevation gain and burned brakes. But now it’s super simple on Google Maps to learn about the elevation changes on a selected route. Learn how here so you don’t make the same mistake.

Use handy silicone lids for cooking & storage

Use on the stove or to seal containers instead of using plastic wrap or foil. They’re BPA, Phthalate and PVC free and heat resistant to 440 degrees. Press down gently in the center of lid for an airtight seal. Use to replace missing or broken lids. Use on leftovers and to keep salads and fruits fresh! Learn more or order.

