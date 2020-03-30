Readers tell us: Do you take the coronavirus threat seriously or believe it’s way overblown?

By Emily Woodbury

Maybe, if you’re still in some remote parts of the country, your life hasn’t been that affected by the coronavirus…at least not yet. But up here where I am in Seattle, things are different. And at my old home, New York City, where many of my closest friends are, things are much different. Life is not the same. If you’re still living your life unaffected by this thing, don’t take that for granted.

A couple of Sundays ago we asked you if you take the coronavirus threat seriously, or believe its dangers have been way overblown. The results were mixed, which I suppose both surprised me and didn’t at the same time. A significant portion of you, 38 percent, take the coronavirus threat very seriously, and another 38 percent said that you feel like it’s a big concern, but not as big as it’s being portrayed. A smaller 15 percent of you think it’s no more serious than the flu, and another small 8 percent of you aren’t taking it seriously at all, you’re livin’ life as usual.

A quick scan of the nearly 100 comments we received on this poll tells me this: Many of you are not nice to one another. Now is not the time to not be nice. I’m going to filter through a lot of these comments before I post a few below…

Actually, never mind. I’m going to skip the part where I usually post some of your comments. There isn’t much I could post without people from different backgrounds jumping on top of each other. Discussion is great, blame isn’t. I am not trying to mute your voice (your voice is important), but I don’t feel the need to start up another conversation about this. If you want to read the comments, or join in on the discussion yourself, click here and scroll down.

Please be respectful. Please be healthy.