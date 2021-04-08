RV Daily Tips. Thursday, April 8, 2021

Issue 1574

Today’s thought

“Appreciate every single day that you’re alive. Life is a little bit like a garden – you have to find time to plant the seeds for beautiful flowers to grow.” —Oscar de la Renta

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Empanada Day!

On this day in history: 1913 – The 17th Amendment to the United States Constitution, requiring direct election of senators, becomes law.

Tip of the Day

30-amp RV vs. a 50-amp RV – What’s the difference?

By Mark Polk, RV Education 101

What is the difference between a 30-amp and a 50-amp RV electrical system? RVs that don’t have large electrical demands or load requirements use a 30-amp electrical system. There is typically one roof air conditioner, a microwave or a convection oven, a refrigerator, a television, and several outlets throughout the RV. Larger RVs and RVs equipped with two or more roof air conditioners, residential-style appliances, entertainment centers and washers and dryers come equipped with a 50-amp electrical service. Continue reading and watch the explanatory video.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Rockwood Signature 8263MBR Travel Trailer. As he reports, “This is a newer line within the Signature Series that is intended to bring large RV features into a smaller package. Surprisingly, the trend in the RV industry isn’t bigger and more capable RVs, but smaller and more well-equipped RVs.” Read more and peek inside.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the Runaway Campers V-Series Mini-Campers? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Got hard water problems? Try vinegar!

If you have plumbing problems because you’re in a hard-water area of the country, here’s a tip to possibly save your plumbing. Have you tried this method? Did it work? Let us know in the comments below the post. Read more.

Yesterday’s featured article: When Quartzsite had a bank – in a motorhome

Quick Tip

Travel trailer LP tank bracket



The tongue-mount LP tank bracket system gets punished pretty badly by road spray and the environment. Sometimes parts on these, like the spin nut and the threaded rod, rust and won’t turn well. Keep the rod and nut lubricated with a rust preventive spray lubricant. If the threaded rod spins too much in the tank holder base, screw it down with a pair of vise grips until there is enough room underneath to add a nut to the exposed rod and tighten. Then the rod will stay put and just the nut on top will spin. Don’t forget to keep the base and tanks painted and rust free!

From Chris Dougherty, Certified RV Technician

Website of the day

Amazing cliff dwellings in National Parks

Have you ever visited a cliff dwelling? Take a look at these five amazing cliff dwellings in National Parks and see how many you’ve been to.

A sad story of road rage. Why is everyone still so angry? Read this thought-provoking story by Nanci Dixon.

Want a boat but don’t have space? Try an inflatable one!

It’s almost boating season! Inflatable boats became quite popular among RVers and outdoor enthusiasts recently. They’re affordable and fold down small so they can be stored in car trunks, on cargo racks, in RV underbelly storage or in a closet! If you’re skeptical, just read the reviews (or visit a nearby lake and ask someone in person!). Here’s an inflatable rowboat, and here’s a kayak (single and tandem).

Recipe of the Day

Crock Pot Spicy Cajun Chicken Pasta

by Cindy Dozier from Kansas, OK

An easy and comforting Crock-Pot dinner! The chicken is moist and flavorful from all the spices. There’s a hint of heat from the Creole seasoning. Red peppers add a bit of sweetness and crunch while mushrooms give the meal a nice earthiness. A fantastic and easy pasta dinner your family will love.

Click here for the recipe.

SEE YESTERDAY’S YUMMY RECIPE: Piña Colada French Toast & Orange Syrup

Trivia

If you ever find yourself in Taiwan, make sure to stop at the toilet-themed restaurant, Modern Toilet Restaurant. The whole restaurant is toilet-themed, which means, yup, you’ll be eating your hot pot out of a “Hot Potty.” See their website here and make sure to look at their menu. We’ll take the Modern Toilet Poop Meatballs, please!

*Do you know what those little half-sphere things that you find on streets where painted lines typically mark traffic lanes are called, and why? We told you yesterday.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Remmie isn’t too fond of traveling but loves when we get to our destination. He is the best co-pilot ever. He is an American Bulldog/Boxer.” —Charlene Marland

