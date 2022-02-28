RV Daily Tips. Monday, February 28, 2022

Issue 1806

Today's thought

“What Is Love? I have met in the streets a very poor young man who was in love. His hat was old, his coat worn, the water passed through his shoes and the stars through his soul” ―Victor Hugo

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Public Sleeping Day. (Does taking a nap in your RV in a public park count?)

On this day in history: 1953 – James Watson and Francis Crick announce to friends that they have determined the chemical structure of DNA; the formal announcement takes place on April 25 following publication in April’s Nature (pub. April 2).

Tip of the Day

Is RVer stuck with sticky black water valve?

By Chris Dougherty

Chris Dougherty is a certified RV technician. Here is a letter about a sticky black water valve he received from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com's technical editor.

Dear Chris,

Pulling the black water handle on my 2012 Entegra is getting more difficult compared to the gray water side. Is there any way to ease this or prevent it from getting even more difficult? —Ed

Today's RV review…

In today's column, industry insider Tony Barthel looks at the 2022 Wildwood X-Lite 28VBXL. Tony writes, "[I]f you can make a space that can be used in more than one way, you've earned my interest. And this trailer is really, really good at both space utilization and also taking spaces and making them multipurpose. … I can see this trailer making a lot of sense to the right buyer who may really get a lot out of the flexible design and unique features. "

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the "RV Handbook" as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Why can't I get power through my Smart Surge Protector?

Dear Dave,

I have a Power Watchdog Smart Surge Protector with Emergency Power Off (EPO) and a Generac GP3300i portable generator for a Lance 2465. In order to get power to the trailer, the surge protector cannot be used. Do I need to ground the generator? —Charlie

RVelectricity ™

Powering your house from a portable generator

Dear Mike,

What are the ways you can power your house from a portable generator? I had a power outage for a few days over the winter and ran a few extension cords into my refrigerator and television set, but there must be a better way. And what about this suicide cable I keep hearing about? Is it actually safe?

I don’t need a lot of power, but it sure would be nice to turn on the lights and run a few small appliances if the power dies. How can I do this safely next time? —Sharona

My two favorite black tank dumpin' gadgets

By Tony Barthel

Dealing with the black tank is one of the least enjoyable parts of the RV lifestyle. When a product comes along that makes the process even a little bit friendlier, I'm in. As such, two Camco products have really made my black tank dealings less miserable and have taken some of the frustration out of parts of this process.

Penetrating oil can save the day!

Quick Tip

Avoid tire "blowouts" with proper inflation

An RV tire can lose up to half its inflation and still not appear flat. Tire "blowouts" are one of the most common insurance claims as they can cause damage not only to the tire but to the undercarriage of the RV as well. Watch this important video from Chris Dougherty to see an example. Tire "blowouts" are often caused by underinflated or overloaded tires.

"Why I love my RV"

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Angela Klinger

2017 Arctic Fox 1140 Truck Camper

"We have been full-timing for 16 years and our 2005 Holiday Rambler Presidential fifth wheel is retired on a lot on a ranch in Tombstone, Arizona. Before we went full-time, we had a truck camper and we did a lot of camping with our horses. We loved our fifth wheel but as we traveled we often said how much we missed traveling in a truck camper. We decided to buy the Arctic Fox 1140 (nicknamed the 'Foxes Den'). The room and storage inside and outside in this model is unbelievable. Our longest trip in it so far has been one year. We love having our home with us when we sightsee and we love going off-road and being by ourselves. We have solar panels, an onboard generator, an 8-cubic-foot refrigerator, a microwave/convection oven, a 3-burner stove, oven, and a dry bath. All the comforts we need. It's heavy and we carry it on a 2018 Ram diesel 5500 4-door with a custom-made utility bed."

Website of the day

14 Destinations to Visit and See Gorgeous Spring Flowers

Tomorrow is March (can you believe it?) and that means spring flowers are just around the corner! Start planning your trips around where the flowers bloom. Trust us—it's a beautiful idea!

Recipe of the Day

Workday Breakfast Burritos

by Roni Rawlins from Carnegie, OK

We're all looking for healthier breakfast options and ways to simplify our morning routine. These easy breakfast burritos are the perfect option. Using fresh spinach, turkey sausage, and egg whites make a delicious protein-packed, lower-calorie breakfast. The flavor is so fantastic you wouldn't guess it's egg white and turkey sausage. The tiny bit of American cheese adds that melty cheese factor you want in a breakfast burrito. Since these are prepped ahead of time, it's an easy way to avoid the temptation of a not-so-healthy breakfast. It's also economical.

Trivia

Roosters have earplugs! Well, sort of… If you've ever been woken up by a rooster at the crack of dawn, you know how loud they can be. So how come roosters don't go deaf at their own crowing? The smarter-than-you-think animal has developed a way to plug its ears when it opens its mouth. The canal shrinks and the soft tissue inside covers the eardrum, reducing the alarming sound of its crowing by more than half! Darn smart roosters!

Readers' Pet of the Day

"Gigi, our little half Mini Aussie and half Corgi, is always ready to travel and let the world pet the softest dog ever." —Walt Williams

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Pet owners: Here are a few excellent resources to find a veterinarian while on the road. Keep this handy!

Leave here with a laugh

