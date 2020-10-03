My two favorite black tank dumpin’ gadgets

By Tony Barthel

Dealing with the black tank is one of the least enjoyable parts of the RV lifestyle. When a product comes along that makes the process even a little bit friendlier, I’m in. As such, two Camco products have really made my black tank dealings less miserable and have taken some of the frustration out of parts of this process.

RhinoFLEX RV Sewer Fitting Wrench Set

The first is the RhinoFLEX RV Sewer Fitting Wrench Set. Essentially this is simply a two-piece plastic wrench that goes around your sewer hose fitting and provides enough leverage to make sure that it locks properly in place.

Using the two handles on the sewer fitting wrench, you grab the sewer hose where it comes together and use this product to lock it in place. I have found a wee bit of bar soap on the fittings also helps to encourage these pieces to come together without gumming them up nor causing any other damage.

Bending over and trying to convince two pieces of a sewer hose to lock in place is not how I want to spend my last day at camp and the darned hose always seems more reticent if the night before was spent with friends around the campfire who share my love of craft beer and feel that I should try all the varieties that were brought.

Rather than practicing the words my mother warned me not to say, this simple two-piece wrench snicks the hose fittings together so I don’t have a larger issue to deal with.

Camco RhinoFLEX six-in-one sewer cleanout plug wrench

The second is the Camco RhinoFLEX six-in-one sewer cleanout plug wrench. This is another simple plastic wrench but is designed to convince the sewer cap at the campground that you really do mean business. Essentially it has six different fittings molded into the ends of the wrench enabling you to open sewer caps of all sizes.

I have found that sand and other grit gets into these sewer caps and while a plumber’s wrench would certainly get this job done, this simple lightweight Camco wrench does just fine and doesn’t weigh down the black tank tote in my camper by much. This is one of those tools that I use very infrequently, but when I need it I am thrilled that it’s aboard.

I was recently teaching an RV 101 class at Clear Lake Campground and loaned my sewer fitting wrench set to a fellow camper. She had had trouble getting the two lengths of her sewer hose to seat well, which had resulted in one of those situations you don’t want on YouTube. These simple plastic wrenches got the job done and she was a happy camper with zero unfortunate spills.

Since the wrench set is so lightweight, it doesn’t add much weight to your sewer contraption box, but it certainly does the job well and is quite handy.

It’s also clear that the folks at Camco are either avid RVers or are listening to RVers, as these simple, lightweight but very usable tools are just a few of the things I have in my RV from Camco that just make the whole experience a little bit more pleasant. I also feel a little bit better about buying them since they’re made in the USA.

