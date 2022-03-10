RV Daily Tips. Thursday, March 10, 2022

Issue 1814

Optimize space in your RV shower to make it feel bigger than it is

By Gail Marsh

I can sing in our RV’s shower, but there’s no room to dance! Trust me. Even though we have a “walk-in” shower with triple-panel glass doors, it’s still small. Our RV shower feels especially cramped when grandkids add their shampoos, washcloths, and body wash bottles to our own collection of loofahs and products. To solve this issue, I’ve researched several ways to make the most of that small space. Here are some ideas I’ve found.

Grand Design Momentum 397THS

Tony writes, “One of the things I come across as I troll various RV-related forums is that a lot of folks don’t like toy haulers because they feel so utilitarian. While this toy hauler is absolutely huge, the interior portion of it feels every bit as nice as most nicer fifth wheels. And that’s just what this is—a relatively upscale fifth wheel with enough garage space to bring along almost anything that you might consider for the garage of a large fifth wheel.”

Should I use a pressurized leak finder to find leak in RV’s sealed underbelly?

Dear Dave,

My 5th wheel is winterized. I used compressed air and blew out the water in the lines but I did not get the cover on for winter. I live in the Northwest, so rain and snow are a sure thing. I’ve found that my RV’s sealed underbelly is collecting a small amount of water. Is this a leak in the sealed underbelly? I turned to YouTube for ideas on how to look for leaks and found a video on how a dealership in PA places a positive 2-3 psi on the inside of the trailer then soaps the outside looking for leaks. Have you ever heard of such a process? Do you know if this is a good or bad idea? Your thoughts, please. Thank you. —Mary

App enables you to update eyeglass prescription without visiting the eye doctor

By Andy Pargh, The Gadget Guru

Many RVers, myself included, are using motorhomes, travel trailers or fifth wheel units to break the COVID-19 monotony while maintaining social distancing recommendations. … [T]here's a good chance that you've postponed some routine, but non-urgent medical appointments. What happens when you need to update an eyeglass prescription but don't want to visit an optometrist or ophthalmologist office? The answer is … there's an app for that!

Easy way to check trailer brake magnets

Not sure if your trailer brake magnets are working? Have an assistant hold an old-fashioned magnetic compass a few inches away from the hub. Step on the brake, and the needle should jump. No jump? Magnet isn’t working—neither is the brake. Get help.

• 35 percent have lived in their RV full-time within the last 12 months.

• 19 percent have paid $100 or more to stay one night in an RV park.

• 20 percent shop for their groceries online for home or RV delivery all the time.

Portabella Mushrooms – No Bun, No Extra Cheese

by Rose Mary Mogan from Sauk Village, IL

Portabella mushrooms are meaty and filling. This dish is so full of flavor you forget there isn’t a bun. All the flavors from this “burger” come through from the fresh ingredients and not fancy seasonings. Building this bunless portabella burger can be as big or as little as you want. In the Test Kitchen, we followed Rose Mary’s recommendation and it was delish. We loved the peppers stuffed inside along with the cheese. The bacon wrap not only added flavor but texture after it crisps perfectly in the oven. Served on a bed of lettuce with a pickle and tomato, it’s a delicious low-carb meal.

Ever wondered where the phrase “open a can of worms” comes from? Well, fishermen used to buy sealed metal cans of earthworms (as opposed to the plastic or Styrofoam containers used today). After arriving at their fishing spot, they would open the metal can. What was inside was alive and if the top was left open for too long or the can was tipped over, well, your biggest problem would no longer be catching fish.

