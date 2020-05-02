RVelectricity: Preliminary report on Vitrifrigo Swing Compressor Refrigerator

By Mike Sokol

Dear Readers,

After a few false starts and stops I’ve finally finished my first series of tests on an 8-cubic-foot Vitrifrigo DP2600 swing compressor refrigerator powered by a single 100 amp-hour Ion-Ready Lithium battery from Briter technologies. And the run times using the refrigerator’s built-in 12-volt connection are quite a bit longer than using a 100 amp-hour battery to power a 1,000-watt inverter which powers a residential refrigerator with a conventional compressor. Here are the basic numbers.

Briter Technology 100 amp-hour Ion-Ready Battery discharged to 5% of capacity

Marinco 1,000 watt pure-sine inverter

Vitrifrigo 8 cu.ft. refrigerator using its 120-volt AC supply

Average Room Temp 70 degrees F

Refrigerator run time was 23 hours

Briter Technology 100 amp-hour Ion-Ready Battery discharged to 4% of capacity

Galaxy 250 watt pure-sine inverter

Vitrifrigo 8 cu.ft. refrigerator using its 120-volt AC supply

Average Room Temp 70 degrees F

Refrigerator run time was 29 hours

Briter Technology 100 amp-hour Ion-Ready Battery discharged to 16% of capacity

Vitrifrigo 8 cu.ft refrigerator using its 12-volt DC input

Average Room Temp 70 degrees F

Refrigerator run time was 38 hours

My basic compressor 16-cubic-foot refrigerator/freezer in the basement eats up around 100 watt-hours of power per hour, so that’s around 2.4 kW-hours per day. That suggests that even with an inverter that had 100% efficiency (which doesn’t exist, by the way) you might get 10 to 12 hours of running time for this refrigerator from this same Lithium battery/inverter setup which can provide about 1,200 watt-hours (1.2 kW-hours) of storage capacity. Of course, your mileage will vary depending on the size and efficiency of your residential refrigerator.

Of course, as you can see from the chart, hooking up the Vitrifrigo refrigerator’s swing compressor directly to your 12-volt RV battery will be the most efficient way to run things since you don’t have the 1,000 watt inverter’s overhead of 15 watts just to run the fan, or the 250 watt inverter’s 10 watts of idle power it wastes. And, of course, you have to also factor in the 5% or so of additional power loss due to inverter inefficiencies.

The bottom line appears to be that a Vitrifrigo DP2600 8-cubic-foot swing compressor refrigerator uses around 1/3 of the energy of a conventional 120-volt AC, 16 cu.ft. conventional compressor refrigerator. Interpolating the data a bit for the difference of the surface areas between the two refrigerator’s cubic foot capacities, the Vitrifrigo swing compressor refrigerator uses less than 1/2 the power of a similar-sized conventional compressor refrigerator.

This suggests that the Vitrifrigo swing compressor refrigerator makes boondocking without a generator using a single 100 amp-hour Lithium Battery such as the Briter Technology Ion-Ready a possibility, even with just 200 to 300 watts of solar panels. More on this later after I set up my solar panels next month for more testing, but it looks very promising.

Let’s play safe out there….

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 50+ years in the industry. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

##RVT946