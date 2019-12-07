RVelectricity – What cost, electricity? Part deux

By Mike Sokol

I'm gathering information on just how much electricity costs a campground to provide it for "free/included" versus metered.

Now, put down the torches and pitchforks as I’m just trying to get to the bottom of why there’s a large percentage of poorly maintained electrical pedestals at campgrounds across the U.S. and Canada, many with too-low voltage and non-existent grounds. Read the original article “What cost, electricity?” HERE.

There have been a lot of comments so far, with some readers hinting that I was exaggerating the cost of electricity the campground pays, while other’s saying I was spot on. And it does seem that human nature allows us to waste something we don’t have to pay for. Hence, this quote from an email I received from a campground owner:

“I read your article and it’s spot on. I own a 265 site campground in Canada. I can confirm that, yes, we get $20,000 power bills in July and August (at 8 cents per kWH). Do people use more power if it’s ‘free’ or ‘included’? Absolutely! I have videos of no one home and all windows open on their RV with the air conditioner on in 90 degree weather.”

I’m not here to argue about how and how much a campground charges you for basic utilities. But I do want to explore what we can do to help ensure better electrical power at campsites. That’s largely because our RV electrical power demands are getting larger every year, with residential refrigerators recently added into the mix.

So read my article “What cost, electricity?” and let’s discuss our experiences with both “free” and “metered” electrical power at campgrounds. And please, no bashing or name-calling here or on any other of my blogs or forums. Do so and Diane or I will smite you down. (That sounds painful, Mike. —Diane)

Let’s play safe out there….

