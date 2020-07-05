RV Electricity – No~Shock~Zone by Mike Sokol – Issue 32

Issue 32 • July 5, 2020

Welcome …

By Mike Sokol

The rise of HRDL (the turtle), and lots more!

By golly, since I’m stuck at home due to all of my live seminars and live concert work being canceled this summer, I’ve been getting into all sorts of trouble.

Back in the ’70s when I was a kid, that kind of free time usually resulted in too much partying, too much fast driving, and too much chasing girls. But now that I’m locked into my Funkstown skunkworks with my beautiful wife, 3 cats and a shop full of laboratory grade test gear, my new type of trouble is actually useful. In fact, I’m now inventing measurement techniques that let me see RV related electrical phenomena down to the sub millisecond level.

Read more about how I invented HRDL (yes, it rhymes with “turtle”), which let’s me create my own high-resolution, 1 part-per-million accurate graphs of everything from how circuit breakers and GFCIs trip, to why air conditioners draw more current at low voltage, and even new technology such as the inner workings of the SoftStartRV™ controller.

In this issue I’m also going to begin a boondocking series sponsored by CarGenerator.com. While some of this is CarGenerator™ related, the vast majority of these articles will focus on non-generator topics, such as, how long can you run a rooftop air conditioner from a pair of lithium batteries and an inverter? Or how much power does a CPAP machine use overnight if you’re boondocking?

I’ll also cover other important topics such solar panel requirements, 12-volt DC compressor refrigerators, induction cooktops, and anything else related to electrical generation, storage and usage while camping “off the grid.” The beauty is that while CarGenerator.com™ is sponsoring this series, they have no control over its content, so I can write about anything I want to, any time I want to write it. If it’s boondocking related, then they want to support it. Pretty cool, eh? Look for the first part of this series in this issue.

Lots more below, including learning how churning cream from whole milk makes butter via emulsification when I was 6 years old. Learning is a great thing.

Let's play safe out there…





Boondocking power requirements – Part 1

What is a CarGenerator™ and why is it useful for boondocking?

Unlike my first boondocking days in a Cox pop-up camper in the ‘60s, when the only things electrical were the batteries in my portable AM radio, today most everyone needs some kind of power for camping. And with that fact the need for a generator of some sort rears its ugly head.

If you already have a generator in your coach, or take along a portable generator of some kind for your 5th wheel or tag trailer, then perhaps you’re already set for boondocking. However, if you’re trying to get by with batteries alone, or solar panels and a bank of house batteries and you’ve occasionally run out of power, then the rest of this first boondocking article is for you. Read my full article HERE

Industry Updates

My Hershey RVelectricity seminars are going online this September

While the physical Hershey RV show is canceled this September due to COVID-19, I have been contracted to do my basic RVelectricity seminar as an online video for you all to watch and learn from. Stay tuned for more information as the details solidify. See you then (virtually)…

How many of you use an onboard or portable generator for your RV?

Last month’s survey results:

Do you need AC power for air conditioning?

Well, I sort of guessed this, but it’s good to see the numbers. So nearly 2/3 of you need power for 1 air conditioner, while nearly 1/3 of you need enough power for 2 air conditioners, and 5% need power for 3 air conditioners. This is exactly why so many campgrounds are struggling to keep up with the power requirements. When many of them were designed and built 20 years or more ago, nobody could guess at just how many RVers would need so much electricity to power their RVs. Just like in the ’60s and ’70s, when most cars didn’t have air conditioning and power steering, it’s nearly impossible buy a new vehicle now without these as included options. More to study about campground power, which I’m working on.

Tools and Other Devices

HRDL (the turtle), and how I can log 192,000 data points per second with 24-bit resolution

Okay, I’m going to show you the basics of how I invented a new measurement technique last week. No, I will not build one for you. No, I will not help you calibrate it if you do mange to build one. But since necessity is the motherhood of invention, I’ll cover the basics of how and why I designed a High Speed Data Logger (HRDL) for my RVelectricity experiments.

Be warned that this is a very technical article, so if you’re afraid to use a meter you might want to move along. But if you’ve ever wondered just how those fancy graphs in textbooks are created, then fasten your seat belts and keep your arms and legs inside the vehicle at all times. Read the full article HERE.

Run your RV air conditioner with only a small portable generator. Yes, it’s true!

Last Month’s RVtravel.com Posts

These articles are rated Moderate to understand for most RVers.

• The dangers of rewiring 240-volt dryer and welder outlets.

• Will my RV generator backfeed power and kill someone?

• Testing for a dangerous hot-skin voltage.

• First-Timer’s primer on Hot-Skin Voltage.

• More analysis of the new SoftStartRV air conditioner device.

Last Month’s JAM (Just Ask Mike) Session posts:

These articles are rated Easy to understand for beginners.

• Another combo voltage and 3-light tester recommendation.

• Beware of “electricity-saving” and other scams.

• Are power strips dangerous?

• CarGenerator update / TT-30 outlet.

• Taming the air conditioner energy hog.

Q&A’s from my Facebook group:

I’m getting a lot of interesting questions on my RV Electricity Facebook Group. Here is one that’s potentially very dangerous. Good thing we have a lot of smart people in the group who can answer these types of question definitively.



Q: I’m trying to find what is called a RV-Y connection with 2 15 amp males to one 30 amp female. I know the 15 amp must be on separate breakers. I want to run my a/c off of this (wired through the MH) when visiting my son. —Barry Rokaw

A1: Ron White – You are not going to find one because you can’t combine two separate legs into one 30-amp female receptacle. A2: Mike Ehlert – Very dangerous thing to do. Even if the phases are right you stand a good chance of overloading the breakers. A3: Jay Merritt – Nope. Can’t put two 15s together to get 30. A4: Mike Sokol – Big code violation and dangerous since if you pull out one of the plugs the male prongs will be energized.

Road Signs

By Mike Sokol

How early does learning really begin?

I thought about this last week when I saw an eBay ad for a vintage butter churn. I was immediately taken back to when I was 6 years old visiting my grandma and grandpa on their small farm in West Virginia, and was mystified about how a butter churn could make a lump of butter out of liquid milk. While my brothers and sister and I turned the crank handle, I was learning the physics of emulsification. I just didn’t know what to call it at the time. Read more.



Let’s play safe out there….

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 50+ years in the industry. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

For information on how to support RVelectricity and No~Shock~Zone articles, seminars and videos, please click the I Like Mike Campaign.

