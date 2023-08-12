RVer ‘fixed’ the campground’s high sewer connection with a hacksaw! What?!

“I couldn’t believe my eyes!” Janet exclaimed. “Yes, the campground’s sewer connection was high, but that’s no excuse to take a hacksaw to someone else’s property!”

Janet was talking about an RVer who arrived at the campground this afternoon. Upon arrival, “Mr. Hacksaw” discovered that the sewer connection on his RV site was too high. Because of this, the RVer’s sewer hose would not connect properly and stay in place. Seems “Mr. Hacksaw” took things into his own hands—literally!

Common campground sewer problem

Several folks around the campfire suggested that a “high sewer connection” was fairly common.

“There are ways around it,” Mark noted. “I usually carry a bag of sand. I use it to hold my sewer hose in place.”

“There are many different adapters you can get. Or just keep your tanks closed and dump them when you leave the park. The sewer dump nearest the office has a ground-level connection,” Janet suggested.

No reason for it

“There’s absolutely no reason why the campground can’t make sewer connections even with the ground,” Bart groused. “It’s not rocket science. All they have to do is cut the sewer pipe level with the ground around it.” Several campers nodded in agreement.

Vandalism

“This is a clear case of vandalism,” Janet protested. “No wonder campgrounds are raising their rates. Imagine the costs they must incur by entitled people who take matters into their own hands!”

“I agree,” Marty said. “Why didn’t the guy just talk to the campground manager about the issue, instead of choosing to destroy their property?”

Bart disagreed. “You think the campground doesn’t already know about this? They should have taken a saw to that pipe long ago!”

Fixes

“They sell sewer donuts in the CG store. That might help.” Pete suggested.

“Oh, sure,” Bart replied. “They’ll charge you for it, too! Even though it’s their problem. That’s nuts!”

“We carry a bag of sand,” Janet said. “It helps hold our sewer hose in place and doesn’t destroy anyone’s property. Being creative is an important part of owning an RV.”

Tim agreed. “I’ve driven a tent stake on each side of my pipe and tied a string across the top of both stakes. It keeps my pipe in place. I certainly would never purposely damage someone’s property. The campground could legitimately charge the hacksaw guy a fee for damage.”

Sign of the times?

“It seems typical today,” Marty opined. “There are no boundaries. Rules simply don’t apply to some folks. Courtesy and common sense have all but died.”

“Shouldn’t the campground use common sense, too? They had to have noticed that their pipe was way too high for an RVer to connect to. It’s their job to provide a suitable site!” Bart insisted.

Your opinion?

What do you think about this situation? What would you do if you pulled into your assigned RV site and saw that the sewer connection was too high? Please vote in the poll below then share your comments. Thank you!

LAST TIME IN “AROUND THE CAMPFIRE”

##RVT1117