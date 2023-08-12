Innocent puppy’s playful nip sparks bizarre legal drama. What to do if traveling?

I write this as a cautionary tale. If you are a dog owner, being aware of the situation when you report dog bites of ANY kind may save you some grief and major aggravation. Or it might make you rethink reporting a dog bite at all. Here’s what happened.

I was recently moochdocking with some friends on their ranch in Auburn, California. While I was there, they got the cutest little 10-week-old puppy, a mix of Lab and Border Collie. See the photo of Juju below.

While playing with the puppy at home, my friend got a tiny nick in the skin from those little needle teeth all young puppies have. The puppy did not “bite” her. The puppy is not aggressive. They were playing. Furthermore, the puppy has had her shots.

A few days later my friend’s very minor wound got infected because, well, this is a ranch and she cares for chickens, and donkeys, and a garden irrigated with water that wildlife defecates near or in. Any number of reasons could have caused the infection.

She went to the doctor to get antibiotics and here’s where the trouble started. She was honest with the doctor about what started the problem, the playful nip from the puppy that barely broke the skin.

BIG MISTAKE.

By law, the doctor had to open a formal investigation. Yep, this juvenile delinquent puppy now has a permanent legal record as a biter.

No, I am not kidding.

Not only that, an Animal Control person showed up at the house the next day and spent nearly two hours there. When I saw the truck coming up the long rural driveway (this is farm country), I thought to myself, “This can’t possibly be because of the puppy.”

It was.

They originally wanted to quarantine the dog for 30 days. The Animal Control guy could see how silly this all was, but he still had to do his job and treat the situation as if my friend had been bitten by a vicious dog. To his credit, he at least worked with my friends and got the quarantine at home period down to a week, which will allow them to go on their long-planned upcoming vacation.

The puppy is now on house arrest. However, my friends were told an Animal Control officer will still have to come back next month for a follow-up visit.

What happens when your dog bites while traveling

I was curious what would have happened if the puppy had been mine. I am traveling in my RV. What if I could not stick around for the entire month? Would I be stuck having to find a way? Would they take my dog away?

Rules on dog bites vary from jurisdiction to jurisdiction, so this answer may or may not apply everywhere. But I did inquire of the Placer County animal control person who visited the ranch regarding Juju about what would have happened had the puppy been mine.

He said that, in that case, I would be under the rules of wherever my permanent address is. But regardless of where I lived, he would need to report the incident to animal control there, the dog would still have a permanent record, and I would need to comply with the rules or restrictions surrounding dog bites in my home county.

Common sense eventually prevailed

I do understand why these rules are in place in order to protect the public from dangerous animals. But come on. A little common sense can go a long way. This was not actually a dog bite situation.

Not that it is the Animal Control employee’s fault—he is just doing his job.

In the end, it all worked out and some common sense prevailed. After determining that neither dog nor human was sick, Animal Control released Juju from house arrest. The mark on her permanent record got amended to reflect the true nature of the incident. But this was after a number of weeks had passed. I can’t help but think what a major hassle this would have been had I owned the dog and this happened while traveling. Not to mention having to coordinate long distance with animal control in my home county hundreds of miles away.

My friend later talked with her dog trainer about the incident. The trainer was not at all surprised. She advised if anything like this happens again to just attribute the injury to something else or to a “stray dog that ran away.”

She advised my friend to never say your dog bit you (or, in this case, broke the skin), even if it was an innocent accident.

Now I am not advising you to take that advice and lie to authorities. But, after witnessing this absurd spectacle over an accidental playful nip from a vaccinated 10-week-old puppy, I know what I would do.

RELATED

##RVT1117