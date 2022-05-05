RVer tries to pass under low bridge: Bad decision. Watch and weep

Here we go again — the famous Can Opener Bridge of Durham, North Carolina, has ruined another RVer’s day. This time, the legendary bridge snacks on a fifth wheel trailer. The driver must have suspected he was cutting things close as he inched ahead at a snail’s pace as he passed under the low railroad underpass.

But, oops! Bad decision! He doesn’t make it without the bridge taking a bite as it has more than 170 times since a traffic camper was installed.

The comments on the YouTube video are hilarious:

• “There absolutely has to be a perfect ratio of slowing down just enough that the bridge grows.”

• “Love how they slowed down in order to…shrink?”

• “The bridge has awakened from its long winter’s slumber and has begun to feed!”

• “Oh come on! Clearly it was the fault of the other drivers, who woke up the bridge with their honking while the camper was silently sneaking through.”

• “If I drive slowly the bridge gets higher right?”

Okay, watch the video and weep!

And here’s another RV vs Bridge encounter (with worse results than this one)