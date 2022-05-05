Thursday, May 5, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
NewsRV Recalls

Sprinter vehicles recalled for rear camera issue

By RV Travel
0

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2019-2021 Freightliner Sprinter and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vehicles. The rearview camera may not display the rearview image due to a software error. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, “Rear Visibility.” More than 12,000 vehicles may be affected by the recall.

An inoperable rearview camera display reduces the driver’s rear view, increasing the risk of a crash, which can cause injury.

Remedy
Dealers will update the rearview camera software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 13, 2022. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-877-762-8267. DVUSA’s number for this recall is VS3KOMRUE.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

##RVT1051b

Previous articleUnique RV combo for sale: VW Bug and its fifth-wheel!

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.