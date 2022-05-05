Sprinter vehicles recalled for rear camera issue

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2019-2021 Freightliner Sprinter and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vehicles. The rearview camera may not display the rearview image due to a software error. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, “Rear Visibility.” More than 12,000 vehicles may be affected by the recall.

An inoperable rearview camera display reduces the driver’s rear view, increasing the risk of a crash, which can cause injury.

Remedy

Dealers will update the rearview camera software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 13, 2022. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-877-762-8267. DVUSA’s number for this recall is VS3KOMRUE.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

##RVT1051b