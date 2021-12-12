RVers: Who are we? How are we perceived? Good, bad, unfortunate?

By Scott Linden

Hey, RVer – In some people’s eyes, you’re a bum, a trespasser, arsonist or worse. Stick with me a minute and I’ll bet you agree … sort of.

The number of “houseless” Americans has ballooned. We know that, they know that, bureaucrats who work for us know that, and so does law enforcement. Here’s the rub: A significant number of those folks are living in RVs … and news media often don’t differentiate between your shiny lifestyle-oriented rig poised in the driveway for the next adventure, and the eyesore of a blue-tarp-clad wreck broken down on a city street in a puddle of motor oil. Yep, you are them, and vice-versa.

What’s also swelled is the number of crimes committed in, on, around, to, or by those “RVers.” Maybe you’ve lost a valuable keepsake to burglary or been threatened, saw something go up in flames or heard a horror story. To many, “RV” and “homeless” are associated inadvertently or purposely by news media, government agencies and regulators, police and, thus, the public. Read your own newspaper or watch your TV news. We are tarred with the same brush as that subset of RV dwellers who have nowhere else to go, who choose to break the law.

From littering to drive-by shootings, public urination to drug abuse, trespassing to murder, all “RVers” are thrown under the bus for the acts of a few desperate (and some genuinely evil) individuals who perpetrate those offenses from their RV.

It’s a fact that many of our former allies – Walmart, Cabela’s, local park districts, are changing their tune, citing as their reason bad actors who trashed their parking lots and scared off legitimate customers. Hostility to anyone is hostility to everyone who loves the RV lifestyle. As a mayor of Las Vegas said decades ago, “The reputation of our community depends on you, me, and us.”

Yep, sometimes one bad apple does spoil the whole basketful.

Who cares? You do. Got a notice from the city prohibiting parking your rig on the street? Does a subconscious fear of RVers fuel opposition to more legitimate RV parks being built? In my own town, a semi-sensible solution – creating a safe parking place for houseless RV users – is under attack due to well-founded fear. Nearby residents believe some of those “RVers” will be burglarizing their homes and threatening their children as they walk to school.

Vigilante time? Probably not. But we can grab our verbal pitchforks and torches. We can demand that local officials enforce existing laws, think creatively, oppose unwise “solutions” devised without public input, make taxpayers’ needs a priority over transients, and expect our elected officials to create realistic, cost-effective, permanent solutions to the homeless (RV) situation.

At other times we might stow those metaphorical pitchforks and torches and pick up shovels and rakes. Pitch in, do something constructive, find compassion, write letters to the editor, mobilize on social media … be part of the solution, whether it’s sitting on a committee, testifying at a city council meeting, or volunteering.

Because, ultimately, the problem is yours, theirs, and ours.

