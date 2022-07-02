RVers toss in keys! Costs up, campsites down — perfect storm

RVtravel.com’s longtime friend and occasional contributor Mike Sherman emailed this message to his friends, family and to us at RVtravel.com. We’re passing it along because we know other RVers are doing the same, already have, or will be doing the same thing in the days and months ahead.

Mike wrote:

We have hung up our keys and look forward to a permanent, stationary lifestyle in the California coastal town of Fort Bragg. We had purchased a brand-new 42′ 5th wheel just before the pandemic hit. Before that we were free to travel and did a lot of camp hosting which saved us a small fortune. However, things started to tighten up as more Americans purchased RVs and hit the road.

Health issues forced us to cut back on our volunteering and hosting. We were forced to compete for RV sites and were restricted to fewer options due to the size of our rig. The seasonal fees charged for folks wanting to stay for a few months here and there began to climb because the park owners will usually charge what the market allows. So, in essence, RVing from point to point became quite expensive.

As things got more expensive, and it became difficult to find space, we started to see the handwriting on the wall. The economy for everyone has taken a dive and we found ourselves thinking it might be time to find a permanent place to park it. We wintered in Arizona but upon returning to Oregon, and then California in May, we discovered the cost of diesel exceeding $6 per gallon. It was $7 in Willits last Tuesday.

So, having been caught up in the “perfect storm” involving America’s health and economy, it was easy to realize it was time. We have had absolutely no regrets for the adventures in our past, and we look forward to a new, permanent life in Fort Bragg.

NOTE FROM EDITOR: Mike added later that they are now settled in a new park of full-time residents. He wrote: “The manager says they are gradually doing away with RVers that come and go. They are converting most of the park to permanent sites. They make more money out of having sites occupied year-round, and campers coming and going are becoming too much of a hassle.”

TO WHICH WE SAY: Yup, it’s happening more and more. Getting a spot for a night or two is getting more difficult all the time.

