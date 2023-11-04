Stay in your RV on an alpaca farm: 3 fun Harvest Hosts options

Unless you are a knitter or crocheter, you might not have thought much about alpacas before. (And if you ARE an RVing knitter or crocheter, you are going to love these RV stops.) Once you visit an alpaca farm, however, you are bound to fall in love with these cute creatures whose fleece makes incredibly soft and warm natural fiber yarn.

Adults and kids alike will enjoy a visit to an alpaca farm, where they can have an up-close encounter with these amazing animals.

Harvest Hosts offers lots of options to park your RV on alpaca farms. In fact, so many alpaca farms are part of the Harvest Hosts family that we might do a Part 2 and even a Part 3 down the road. (If you don’t know what Harvest Hosts is, scroll down to the bottom of this post and check it out, as it’s one of the best values around for RVers.)

*Please note: To view the links to the host locations below you must be a Harvest Hosts member. Sign up here using code RVTRAVEL for 15% off your membership.

Stay in your RV on an alpaca farm: 3 favorite picks!

Sawdust Alpacas, Fallon, NV

Glenn and Carolyn Waddell, of Sawdust Alpacas, are some of the NICEST hosts I have met via Harvest Hosts (and I have met some incredibly nice hosts). Besides offering a comfortable and fun place to stay, they went out of their way to help me out when I was having vehicle trouble.

Glenn is passionate about the topic of alpacas and you will learn lots of surprising things about them on his tour. Kids (and adults) can choose to help with feeding. Depending on the time of year, you might get to learn about shearing, breeding, birthing, auctions, and more. I loved this stop so much I wrote a full article about Sawdust Alpacas. Check it out here.

How to Support this host:

Purchase alpaca products in their shop. Sawdust Alpacas offers a wide variety to choose from, including clothing, accessories, toys, books, yarn, and more. Or get the optional hookups (below).

Harvest Hosts parking at Sawdust Alpacas:

The farm itself is situated in a neighborhood that appears to be transitioning from rural farmland to suburbia. More than the scenery, the stars of this stay are the alpacas, the charming hosts, and the low-cost amenities. Parking is level and is easy to get in and out of. Sawdust Alpacas has two RV spaces with a length limit of 45 feet.

Zena-Suri Alpacas, Jay, OK

This host offers a free tour to learn about alpacas where you will get to interact, touch and feed them.

More than just alpacas, the farm sits on 78 acres of lush pastures, rolling hills, and shady woods. On site, you’ll enjoy a picnic area, hiking trail, ponds, and (in season) blackberries.

How to Support this host:

Purchase alpaca toys or Peruvian alpaca products in their shop.

Harvest Hosts parking at Zena-Suri Alpacas:

Expect peaceful, serene RV parking out in nature here. Zena-Suri Alpacas has four RV parking spaces with a max length of 45 feet.

A Stroka Gene-us Alpacas, Stringer, MS

The corny name aside, this small, scenic farm offers a relaxing stay among the alpacas and other farm animals. You’ll learn all about how the alpaca wool is turned into the softest yarn ever, and you can opt to interact with the animals accompanied by friendly hosts.

How to support this host:

In addition to a small store stocked with a variety of quality alpaca yarn and products, this host also offers farm fresh eggs and optional water and electrical hookups.

Harvest Hosts parking at A Stroka Gene-us Alpacas:

Grass and trees surround the four RV parking spaces with a max length of 45 feet at A Stroka Gene-us Alpacas. Optional water and electrical hookups are available with advance reservations.

About Harvest Hosts

Harvest Hosts represents an amazing value for RVers. For one low annual fee, you can overnight stay at thousands of attractions, restaurants, farms, wineries, breweries, churches, and more, across the county (as well as some in Canada and Mexico). Overnight camping is free, although members agree to spend money with the host so it is a win/win for everyone. Some have water or electric available for an additional fee.

Get 15% off your membership by clicking here and using the code RVTRAVEL.

