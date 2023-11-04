Reduce size and weight of RV laundry detergent by 95 percent!

I’m not a mathematician, but this amazing laundry product reduces the weight and volume of space your current RV laundry detergent of choice takes up in your rig by more than 95%!

A package of Earth Breeze laundry detergent sheets measures just 6.5 inches X 10 inches and is about 1/8 inch thick, but that small package contains enough laundry detergent for 60 large loads of laundry!

Inside the envelope are 60 sheets of laundry detergent. Instead of liquid or powdered detergent, just toss in a sheet with your laundry. During the wash, the sheet dissolves, dispensing the completely biodegradable earth-friendly laundry detergent.

Have a small or medium load of laundry? You only need a half sheet. Large load? Use a whole sheet. Extra large or extra soiled load of laundry? Use two sheets.

What I especially like about Earth Breeze RV laundry detergent sheets

The entire package only weighs a couple of ounces and is thin enough to tuck in anywhere.

The detergent cleans as well as the regular brands I was using.

I like the fresh scent version, but it is also available in unscented.

Certified completely biodegradable by OECD 301B standards.

Works in warm or cold water.

Works in all machines, HE included.

Septic and gray water safe.

The company gives back: For every pack sold, they donate 10 loads of laundry detergent to non-profits, shelters, and charities.

What can be improved?

Honestly, I can’t think of a thing. A friend turned me on to this product and now that I’ve tried it, I can’t see a reason to ever go back to liquid, powdered, or pod laundry soaps again.

Like any other laundry detergent, it struggles with super tough stains. I always treat stains immediately with a stain remover stick until it’s time to wash with Earth Breeze and this system works like magic for me.

RELATED

##RVT1129