Saturday, November 4, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeGear & Gadgets
Gear & Gadgets

Reduce size and weight of RV laundry detergent by 95 percent!

By Cheri Sicard
0
Earth Breeze - RV laundry detergent sheets

I’m not a mathematician, but this amazing laundry product reduces the weight and volume of space your current RV laundry detergent of choice takes up in your rig by more than 95%!

A package of Earth Breeze laundry detergent sheets measures just 6.5 inches X 10 inches and is about 1/8 inch thick, but that small package contains enough laundry detergent for 60 large loads of laundry!

Inside the envelope are 60 sheets of laundry detergent. Instead of liquid or powdered detergent, just toss in a sheet with your laundry. During the wash, the sheet dissolves, dispensing the completely biodegradable earth-friendly laundry detergent.

Have a small or medium load of laundry? You only need a half sheet. Large load? Use a whole sheet. Extra large or extra soiled load of laundry? Use two sheets.

What I especially like about Earth Breeze RV laundry detergent sheets

  • The entire package only weighs a couple of ounces and is thin enough to tuck in anywhere.
  • The detergent cleans as well as the regular brands I was using.
  • I like the fresh scent version, but it is also available in unscented.
  • Certified completely biodegradable by OECD 301B standards.
  • Works in warm or cold water.
  • Works in all machines, HE included.
  • Septic and gray water safe.
  • The company gives back: For every pack sold, they donate 10 loads of laundry detergent to non-profits, shelters, and charities.

What can be improved?

Honestly, I can’t think of a thing. A friend turned me on to this product and now that I’ve tried it, I can’t see a reason to ever go back to liquid, powdered, or pod laundry soaps again.

Like any other laundry detergent, it struggles with super tough stains. I always treat stains immediately with a stain remover stick until it’s time to wash with Earth Breeze and this system works like magic for me.

RELATED

##RVT1129

Cheri Sicard
Cheri Sicardhttps://cannademy.com/
Cheri Sicard is the author 8 published books on topics as diverse as US Citizenship to Cannabis Cooking. Cheri grew up in a circus family and has been RVing on and off her entire life.


Advertising

Previous article
Cadie Stubborn Stain Remover laundry stick: Rub on and stains are gone!

Comments

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE