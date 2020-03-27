All bottled up! A hilarious story of an RVing newbie…

Steve Korsvall posted this hilarious story on our RV Advice Facebook page. We’re sure you’ll chuckle as much as we did.

Here’s what he wrote: “We were jetting out the holding tanks of a 5th wheel of a guy that just got this RV six months earlier. He complained it was compacted. Well, in cleaning it, all of a sudden a 6 oz. bottle comes out with the cap still on it. I said to this new-to-RV-camping person. ‘What is this bottle doing in your tank?’ He said with a straight face, ‘Well, the salesman told me to put the whole bottle into the tank.’

For you newbies out there…

Take bottle out of box. Take cap off bottle. Pour contents of bottle into tank and throw bottle into trash can…

Happy trails”

Oh dear… if the person Steve was writing about is reading this right now, we’re not laughing at you, we’re laughing with you (right??).

