KZRV trailers recalled. Trailers may separate from tow vehicle

KZRV, L.P. (KZRV) is recalling certain 2022 Stratus, Connect, Sonic, and SportTrek travel trailers. The coupler was improperly welded, which may cause the trailer to separate from the tow vehicle.

If a trailer were to separate from the tow vehicle it could increase the risk of a crash and injuries to persons in vehicles traveling in the area around the incident, plus the trailer itself will likely be damaged, even ruined. More than 1,000 RVs may be affected by the defective work.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect and replace the coupler, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 1. Owners may contact KZRV customer service at 1-800-768-4016 ext. 154 or 153. KZRV’s number for this recall is KZ-2022-01.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

This is yet another reminder of why passengers should never occupy towed RVs.

