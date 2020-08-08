In the Northwest, salmon are a big deal

By Chuck Woodbury

ROADSIDE JOURNAL

Whether you live in the Northwest or are just visiting, you’re never too far from a reminder that in these parts salmon are a real big deal. Salmon are to the Pacific Northwest, especially Washington, what cheese is to Wisconsin.

Check out this photo that greets visitors to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. When it comes to social distancing, you don’t measure how far to stay away from each other here in feet but in salmon – specifically Chinook salmon. In other parts of the country, you stay “six feet” apart. Not here – you stay two “salmon” apart!

And when you’re driving city streets or country roads, every so often you see a sign like the one below. Yup, it’s a fish crossing sign. And by fish, it means salmon!

But don’t expect the fish to hop out of their stream to cross the road. Nope, they’ll be swimming down below, under the bridge, not paying any attention at all to signs above that show them the greatest respect any fish could ever expect.