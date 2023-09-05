Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Semi-truck sleeper cab tour: Sleep in a big rig!

By Video Editor
semi truck sleeper cab camper

By Cheri Sicard
Have you ever wondered what’s inside those big semi-truck cabs you pass on the highway while RVing? I know I have. Apparently so did the team at Jalopnik. They produced the semi-truck sleeper cab camper tour video below to show what sleeping in a big rig is really like.

Guess what? It’s pretty darn nice and not unlike sleeping in an RV!

These semi-truck sleeper cabs are in reality small RVs, giving long-haul truckers the conveniences of home and a comfortable place to rest while on the road.

It begins with blackout shades for all the windows.

The truck in the video has two separate sleeping bunks.

A small but functional galley includes a microwave oven, a refrigerator, and built-in storage with a cutting board.

There’s a television, a sound system and a climate control system built in. Our host reports that the sleeper cab’s heater works almost too well.

Rooftop vents, much like in a traditional RV, move additional air around the truck cab’s living area.

In the video, our host spends the night in a sleeper cab and reports a great experience. Overall, he was impressed with how well the small space was utilized.

So wonder no more. Now you know what’s inside those semi-truck sleeper cabs you pass every day!

##RVDT2203

