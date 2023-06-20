Sequoia, Kings Canyon National Parks implement fire restrictions

Central California’s Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks will enter Stage 2 fire restrictions at 6 a.m. tomorrow, June 21. Stage 2 fire restrictions prohibit campfires and charcoal fires in the hot, dry, low-elevation areas of the parks, including Potwisha Campground and Hospital Rock and Ash Mountain Picnic Areas.

Stage 2 fire restrictions also prohibit wood and charcoal fires in wilderness areas below elevations of 6,000 feet. Year-round elevation and/or site-specific wilderness fire restrictions also apply; see Minimum Impact Restrictions for wilderness permits or check with a trailhead ranger for details pertaining to your itinerary. In addition, Stage 2 fire restrictions prohibit smoking below elevations of 6,000 feet, except within an enclosed vehicle, within a private residence where smoking is permitted, or in a designated smoking area.

SOME AREAS that would typically be affected by Stage 2 fire restrictions remain closed due to massive damage from storms in early 2023, including South Fork Campground and Buckeye Flat Campground (Sequoia National Park).

“Even after a very wet winter, the lower elevations of the Sierra Nevada dry out quickly, and accidental fire starts in this ecosystem pose a serious risk of spreading fast,” said Fire Management Officer Leif Mathiesen. “Fire restrictions are meant to stop unwanted, dangerous ignitions before they occur. The firefighters thank you for respecting these important precautions put in place to protect you and your public lands.”

Fire restrictions do not apply to gas, propane, alcohol, and tablet/cube stoves. Use of these stoves remains permitted in areas affected by fire restrictions.

The National Park Service urges everyone to be extremely careful with fire, in all areas of the parks. Additional fire safety tips include checking that your vehicle is in good working order before your visit, utilizing only official, pre-built fire rings for campfires in front-country areas, and ensuring that your campfire is fully out cold before going to sleep or leaving the area. Fireworks of any type are prohibited year-round in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.

Stage 2 fire restrictions will remain in effect until conditions significantly change. Learn more about fire restrictions in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks at https://www.nps.gov/seki/learn/nature/fire-restrictions.htm.

