RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Issue 2147

Today’s thought

“The only way that we can live is if we grow. The only way that we can grow is if we change. The only way that we can change is if we learn. The only way we can learn is if we are exposed. And the only way that we can become exposed is if we throw ourselves out into the open. Do it. Throw yourself.” ―C. JoyBell C.

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National American Eagle Day!

On this day in history: 1877 – Alexander Graham Bell installs the world’s first commercial telephone service in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

Tip of the Day

Tips for a lighter, brighter RV bathroom

By Gail Marsh

Our new RV roof looks great! (If you’re wondering why we needed a new roof, well, I’ll say three words then let you read the rest: egg-sized hail!) When we opted for a totally seamless roof, we had the FlexArmor folks apply their product over the skylight in our RV bathroom. We knew that covering the skylight would make the bathroom dark and we were right! I needed to find some tips and tricks for a lighter, brighter RV bathroom.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Will a tripod help to stabilize my 5th wheel RV?

Dear Dave,

What are the pros and cons of a 5th wheel tripod? I have tried several things to stabilize my 5th wheel, but nothing seems to work. What are your thoughts on trying a tripod? —Randy, 2022 Flagstaff Classic 8529RLS

RV Tours

Tour nuCamp’s Cirrus 620 Lightweight Short Bed Truck Camper

By Cheri Sicard

Dustin, from Hartleys Auto & RV Center, gives us a tour of an amazing short-bed truck camper—amazing in that it is designed for short-bed half-ton trucks but still packs in all the features you would expect in a larger truck camper.

Made by nuCamp, the Cirrus 620 is an all-season truck camper.

Video of the day

The ultimate DIY fire starters: Cheap, easy, and reliable!

By Cheri Sicard

Campfires and grill fires just got easier! The team from Wild Grit is here to teach us how to make some terrific DIY fire starters using items you already have or can easily find. These DIY fire starters resist wind and rain and have a long 10-minute burn time!

How I scored a National Park campsite on a weekend

By Nanci Dixon

I scored a campsite on a weekend in a National Park! How amazingly lucky am I? Two available days at Hot Springs National Park and, get this, with electricity! I wish I could say I had been trying for days but, no, not this time. I just went online and there it was. A cancellation! Truly a gift! … Find out how you, too, might be able to score a campsite here.

Reader poll

Are you a procrastinator?

Quick Tip

Driving in dust or smoke? Here’s help

If you must drive in dusty conditions (gravel road, dust storm, etc.), fire up your generator and run ALL of your roof air conditioners while driving over any dusty roads. Doing this will help keep dust from creeping in through any tiny holes. Also, if you find yourself driving through smoky conditions as a result of, for example, wildfires, running your air conditioners will help reduce the smoke and odor inside the RV. Don’t forget to check the filters on the air conditioners later. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 2,000 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• Out of a list of options, the highest number of voters, 34 percent, said they’d choose to go to a concert or live music event over other live events (like sporting events, a lecture, class, or author reading).

• 51 percent say that when someone asks for their name they feel the need to spell it out for them.

• 72 percent of people say if they could go back in time to the day they bought their RV they’d keep the one they have now. 24 percent said they would’ve bought another RV, and 4 percent said they wouldn’t have bought one at all.

Recent poll: How long is your RV?

Recipe of the Day

Avocado Deviled Eggs

by Lora DiGs from Staten Island, NY

Avocado deviled eggs are a nice twist on the traditional recipe. If you love avocados, you’ll love these deviled eggs. The yolks and avocado blend together nice and smooth. Adding a bit of lime juice is the perfect zing. Very versatile, these are party perfect.

Trivia

The largest number of country names starts with what letter? T? M? U? Or S? If you guessed S, you’re correct. There are 26 country names that start with the letter S.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Dolly and Zelda (black one) are our traveling companions. About 4 months apart in age, we got them about a year apart. Dolly is just over 2, and Zelda is about 2. Dolly loves to travel and explore the campgrounds, while Zelda dislikes the drive, and is content to stay inside at camp. Both snuggle up with us at night, though.” —Duane Russell

Our favorite RV camping guidebooks

We’ve compiled a list of our favorite guidebooks that will help you find great campsites on state and federal lands. Cheri Sicard writes, “I know I personally can’t live without the Army Corps of Engineers Camping book. They have some of the best campgrounds in the country, often with electricity and sometimes full hookups, and always at bargain rates.”

Leave here with a laugh

