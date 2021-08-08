New service rates cell service at campgrounds and other RVer places

Imagine if there was a source of information about the strength — even basic availability — of cell service at campgrounds and RV parks across America. How many times have you arrived at your destination and found zero bars on your phone? That normally means no phone service or data service for connecting to hotspot devices.

The Dyrt, a popular app in the Apple and Google Play App Stores, is building a badly needed database of cell service coverage information that will allow its members to know before they arrive at their campground whether they will have cell service. Thousands of The Dyrt users throughout the U.S. have already opened up their phones and helped provide valuable cell service ratings for each major provider at 34,000 locations.

A vast majority of RVers want cell service data — from vanlifers who are working remotely on the road to families on a weekend getaway. Because campers report cell coverage information directly to The Dyrt app in real time, The Dyrt’s data on campsite connection speeds is more accurate and more up to date than most provider maps.

With a membership to The Dyrt and its apps, RVers can now know ahead of time whether they will be able to receive phone calls from their campsite, stream movies, or attend to business via the Internet. Cell service data is now visible on all campground listings on The Dyrt’s iOS, Android and web platforms. The company offers a free, 90-day trial membership.

Cell service map layers will soon be available with The Dyrt PRO. The Dyrt PRO currently provides map layers for National Parks, National Forests and Bureau of Land Management land, among other features.

About The Dyrt

The Dyrt helps campers find their ideal destinations by collecting reviews, photos and videos from fellow campers through its app. The Dyrt PRO enables campers to plan road trips, find free camping areas on public lands, use the app offline and more.

