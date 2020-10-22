Silverado, Tahoe and Sierra pickups recalled for braking issue

0

Remedy
GM will notify owners, and dealers will reprogram the Electronic Brake Control Module, free of charge. The recall is scheduled to begin November 16, 2020. Owners may contact GM customer service at 1-866-522-9559, Cadillac customer service at 1-800-458-8006 or Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-630-2438. GM’s number for this recall is N202300860.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

* * *
While you may not own one of these recreational vehicles, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them. RVtravel.com posts recall notices like this as they are issued.

Read all recent recalls by clicking here.

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments