Silverado, Tahoe and Sierra pickups recalled for braking issue

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling 14,620 model year 2018 Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and Tahoe, GMC Sierra 1500 and Yukon vehicles equipped with either a 5.3L or 6.2L V8 engine. The output of the mechanical vacuum pump can decrease over time, decreasing the amount of vacuum/power brake assist.

A decrease in brake assist can increase the brake pedal effort and distance required to stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.