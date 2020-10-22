RV Daily Tips. Thursday, October 22, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1455

RV resale: Appearance matters, so protect your RV’s looks

Appearance matters when making a sale, so protect your RV’s looks. Nothing ensures a rapid sale more than how good something looks, which leads to this thought. Many manufacturers use decals that are so thin or applied so poorly that you will be lucky if they make it through the first couple of years. When it’s time to sell your RV, peeling and frayed decals translate to an RV that’s likely to languish in the yard for a long time. Try and trade it in and be assured dealers will devalue your trade significantly if the exterior looks trashy. So, since appearance matters so much, protect your RV’s looks. Here are some tips.

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Rockwood A213HW A-frame trailer. As he reports, they are an ideal choice for those who camp only a few times a year or don’t have a full-sized pickup. Learn more.

Did you read Tony's review yesterday of the Keystone Springdale 242RK?

American Kennel Club provides tips for camping with your canine

Bringing your pet along for camping trips is a fun and adventurous way to enjoy nature and get some exercise together. About half of all RVtravel.com readers report that they travel with a pet, mostly dogs. The American Kennel Club shares safety tips for dog owners to consider before packing up. Read more.

How many air conditioners does your RV have?

More air from your ducts?

“We have a 2016 Jayco Jay Flight and our best friend has a 2015 Jayco North Point, both with ducted A/C. In the course of helping my friend troubleshoot poor air flow and cooling, we found the round ceiling vents have two-inch long collars on them that were protruding halfway to the top of the duct, blocking most of the air flow into the room. Measuring from the face of the ceiling to the inside edge of the duct work on most of them we found 1 ¼” to 1 ½” made them even with the interior edge of the duct. We cut them down with one of us holding a Dremel tool with a disc cutter while the other rotated the vent to easily cut them down. Just make sure you don’t cut it short and blow air between the ceiling and the duct work. What a difference!! Greatly improved airflow that we estimate is up to a 50% increase!” Thanks to Gene Cheatham.

This newly published book, “50 States: 500 State Parks,” is a must-have for all state park campers and explorers. The beautiful book takes you on a journey through America’s best state parks. Whether you’re looking for stunning vistas, rare wildlife, a dose of history or an enjoyable hike, state parks offer an array of experiences. Learn more or order.

ParkTracks

Tired of hearing ambulances out the window? Your neighbor’s new puppy driving you nuts? ParkTracks, from the National Park Service, plays a track of sounds from our National Parks to relax you. Sit back, close your windows, then your eyes, and transport yourself to paradise.

This amazing Digital Inspection Endoscope makes discovering problems with your RV fun! This small two-camera endoscope with a viewing monitor allows you to see into tight, small, dark spaces to locate where problems might occur. Have mice? See where they’re coming in. Have a wire that has come loose? Peek at it and see where it needs to be tightened. Have a water leak? Find the source! Read more about this amazing device here. Every RVer needs one!

“Gem, a miniature red poodle, is the master of his domain. He loves traveling and exploring new territory. Last year we took a two-month RV trip across the U.S. (California to the East Coast and back). Gem got to visit many big cities and national parks, and made friends with lots of friendly RVers. He’s ready to go again.” —Reno DiTullio

