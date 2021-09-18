Friday, September 17, 2021
Friday, September 17, 2021
Travel

Simpsons lovers, have yourself a Duff beer at a real-life Moe’s Tavern

By Emily Woodbury
Photo Credit: @moespopup, Instagram

Simpsons lovers, your beer-drinking dream has come true! If you find yourself near Springfield Mall in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, make sure to stop at Moe’s Tavern and have a Duff beer.

Photo Credit: WPVI-TV Philadelphia

Photo Credit: @secretpantssam, Instagram

Photo Credit: @murrcee, Instagram

The Drunkin’ D’Ohnuts milkshake. Photo Credit: @cupcakecoffeecocktail, Instagram

The mall has introduced a Moe’s Tavern pop-up, offering real Duff Beer and Drunkin’ D’Ohnuts milkshakes. The inside is about as close to the real-life (animated) Moe’s as it’ll get – with Homer peeping through a window above the cigarette machine, a “Beer is the Answer” sign, and many more things seen in the tavern on the show (note the jar of pickled eggs in the photo above). You’ll also hear the many prank calls Bart makes to the tavern over the speakers.

If you want to get in, you’ll have to buy a ticket first. Adult tickets start at $32 but include food, beer, soft drinks and a take-home souvenir. Kids who are too young for any Duff, pay $20.

Moe’s Tavern is open Wednesday through Sunday until September 26th. Oh, and costumes are encouraged…

Get tickets and learn more here.

##RVT1018

