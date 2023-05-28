Saturday, May 27, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeGear & Gadgets
Gear & Gadgets

Sip in Style: Say goodbye to flat fizz, bugs and spills with these clever can lid gadgets

By Gail Marsh
0
this can-lid solution turns your can into a bottle

I sighed as I poured out another fizzy drink that’d lost its fizz. Grandchildren often opened a can of soda or other fizzy drink, took three sips, and hastily slid the can back into the RV’s fridge. If the can miraculously managed to remain upright, it lost its fizziness within hours. Flat soda and other carbonated drinks would then find their way down the RV’s sink. Or, more often, the soda can would tip over and spill. Then I had a really sticky mess to clean up. There has to be a better way, I thought.

Put a lid on it!

To Amazon I went, determined to find a solution. I asked the grandkids to help me analyze the options. And wow, did we find options! There were these flat, reusable, silicone lids: A bargain at $8.50 for a set of six differently colored lids! Not only could they keep drinks fizzy, but we could also assign each person a color and know immediately whose drink belonged to whom! The caps held a very high satisfaction rating of 4.5 out of 5! Can 8,804 people be wrong? We wondered. The caps looked to be easy on/easy off, even for the youngest campers in our RV, and came with a money-back guarantee. I ordered them immediately, and the reusable lids really live up to their reputation.

Turn a can into a bottle!

One of the older “grands” was intrigued by a different solution to the fizzling fizzy problem. This device magically turns a can into a bottle! With more than 10,000 4.5+ reviews, this seemed like another winner. And it is! Although, to be honest, magic really isn’t involved at all. Still, it’s a great solution.

I am probably the last person in the campground to discover these can-lid solutions, but just in case you’re facing the problem of fizz failing, too, I recommend you give one or both of these products a try!

##RVT1106

Gail Marsh
Gail Marsh
Gail Marsh is an avid RVer and occasional work camper. Retired from 30+ years in the field of education as an author and educator, she now enjoys sharing tips and tricks that make RVing easier and more enjoyable.
Previous article
If you could sell your RV right now for a good price, would you do it?

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE