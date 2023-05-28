Sip in Style: Say goodbye to flat fizz, bugs and spills with these clever can lid gadgets

I sighed as I poured out another fizzy drink that’d lost its fizz. Grandchildren often opened a can of soda or other fizzy drink, took three sips, and hastily slid the can back into the RV’s fridge. If the can miraculously managed to remain upright, it lost its fizziness within hours. Flat soda and other carbonated drinks would then find their way down the RV’s sink. Or, more often, the soda can would tip over and spill. Then I had a really sticky mess to clean up. There has to be a better way, I thought.

Put a lid on it!

To Amazon I went, determined to find a solution. I asked the grandkids to help me analyze the options. And wow, did we find options! There were these flat, reusable, silicone lids: A bargain at $8.50 for a set of six differently colored lids! Not only could they keep drinks fizzy, but we could also assign each person a color and know immediately whose drink belonged to whom! The caps held a very high satisfaction rating of 4.5 out of 5! Can 8,804 people be wrong? We wondered. The caps looked to be easy on/easy off, even for the youngest campers in our RV, and came with a money-back guarantee. I ordered them immediately, and the reusable lids really live up to their reputation.

Turn a can into a bottle!

One of the older “grands” was intrigued by a different solution to the fizzling fizzy problem. This device magically turns a can into a bottle! With more than 10,000 4.5+ reviews, this seemed like another winner. And it is! Although, to be honest, magic really isn’t involved at all. Still, it’s a great solution.

I am probably the last person in the campground to discover these can-lid solutions, but just in case you’re facing the problem of fizz failing, too, I recommend you give one or both of these products a try!

