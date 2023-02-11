Debating slide outs: Should my next RV have one or not? (with poll)

Slide out or no slide out? My wife and I are looking for our next travel trailer and pondering if a slide out is in our future. Our current trailer is soon to be 13 years old and we are ready for something new. The next trailer will be number 6 for us since we married. Our first four trailers were family friendly, three of them bunkhouse units, and none have contained a slide out.

We began our search for a new trailer last year as availability and prices began to normalize after the pandemic. We quickly discovered that slide outs have pretty much been incorporated into everything except for the smallest travel trailers.

Those of you that follow our travels know most of our camping is out and about on public lands. Our RV serves as a base camp, someplace to eat, sleep, bathe and to carry/store our supplies and gear. Even when we are “at camp” we are sitting outside enjoying the sunshine or campfire. Rarely do we spend extended periods of time inside our trailer except at night when we are sleeping.

As we look and make remarks about new travel trailers with a slide out, most everyone tells us how spacious they are. While the spaciousness is nice, we don’t need open floor space, we need storage. Most all slide outs containing a couch or dinette lack overhead storage. In many cases, you also lose storage under the couch or dinette, when they are located in a slide out.

Slide outs can malfunction

Since slide outs have moving parts, it is just one more thing that can break or malfunction, making them problematic. As someone who has been in the industry long before slide outs were introduced, I have become somewhat jaded as to them being dependable.

“There are all kinds of motorhomes on the market today, but almost all of them have slide outs. This is generally good because slide outs can expand your living space. But they also create their fair share of frustrations and annoyances.” Per RVer blogger Emily Lawrence.

Original slide out designs required deeper steel frame rails under the trailer to accommodate the slide out and mechanisms required to move the slides in and out. Until recently, towable RVs equipped with slide outs were more expensive and considerably heavier than RVs of comparable length without them. Putting “frustrations and annoyances” aside, my thought was, who wants to pay extra, pull more weight and lose storage space for the benefit of “spaciousness”?

Non-slide trailers are limited

Maybe things have recently changed. Maybe it was time to join the masses and purchase a travel trailer with a slide out. Otherwise, it would be difficult to find a trailer that meets our needs as non-slide units are limited.

I began to study up on the most recent slide out mechanisms. As I studied the options, I decided a unit that utilizes a Schwintek mechanism seemed to be the best choice. The Schwintek is lightweight, self-adjusting, cost effective and easier to maintain as it provides easier access to the motor and track. These features eliminated my “cost more, weighs more” objections, and the design appeared nearly foolproof and easier to maintain.

However, that all changed when I went camping with a friend that has a new fifth wheel equipped with five slide outs, three which utilize Schwintek mechanisms. Upon arriving at camp they were unable to extend one of the kitchen slides. It would go out part way, become unsynchronized side to side and then jam.

Luckily, I recalled reading an article on RVtravel.com from Dave Solberg on how to override the system, and we were able to extend the slide, which let our friends access their refrigerator. Inspection found metal shavings, torn gaskets and other signs things have been amiss. It had to be overridden again to be retracted. A couple weeks later I heard from my friends that the other slide in the kitchen had begun acting up, too.

Schwintek motors can fail

Not long after, while on a Zoom call with other RVtravel.com contributors, I learned from a RV repair facility owner that they had “hundreds” of failed Schwintek slide out motors at their facility. Oh, and my friends with the new fifth wheel, after months of it sitting at a RV dealer without being repaired, they returned it back to the factory in Indiana for repairs.

Needless to say, my wife and I are back to square one of our search for a new travel trailer, one without a slide out. This was further confirmed by a recent RVtravel.com survey that asked the question, “Have you ever had a problem with a slide out that delayed your travel?” Sadly, 34% of the respondents replied they had. Keep in mind, these were just problems that delayed their travel, not any and all problems like leaks, damaged flooring or other problems.

For me, RVing is about enjoying leisure time away from life’s problems, not being held hostage by a problematic slide out. Have RVs become too complicated? This is a question I posed more than a year ago and my answer is now, and maybe always has been, YES! For now, I am staying as old school as possible. As I have said for many years, “As long as the wheels of my travel trailer go round and round, it will never leave me stranded.” Tires, wheels, brakes, and bearings I understand, can maintain myself and field repair when needed.

Slide out or no slide out: What are your thoughts and experiences? Please vote in the poll below, and tell me why you voted that way using the comment box below. Maybe someone can change my mind?

##RVT1091