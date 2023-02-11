Coach-Net bought out—Will great road service continue?

Last summer we surveyed RVtravel.com readers about their experiences with emergency roadside service providers. Not only did we ask about different aspects of service, we bottom-lined with the most critical question: How likely are you to recommend your road service provider to your family or friends? Of the seven different providers we asked about, a whopping 74% of Coach-Net users said they would “definitely recommend” the company to others. This week Coach-Net sold out to Blue Compass RV, the second-largest RV retailing company in the U.S. Will Coach-Net’s legendary reputation continue?

What is Blue Compass RV?

If you’ve never heard of Blue Compass RV, you might be easily excused. It wasn’t until last November that Blue Compass RV even existed as such. In a move to “create a powerful, iconic RV brand around an exceptional customer experience provided by our passionate associates across America,” the company formerly known as RV Retailer, LLC, rebranded itself. Blue Compass RV dealerships have only begun to change signage within the last few weeks.

Jon Ferrando started up RV Retailer in June of 2018. If Ferrando is looking to become the new Marcus Lemonis of the RV retail industry, it could be said he’s well on the way. In less than five years, RV Retailer/Blue Compass has snapped up 106 dealerships in 33 states. The company website actively solicits “mom-and-pop” operations to get in touch to talk about selling out. Ferrando’s corporation is now the second-largest RV retailer in the country.

Coach-Net highly regarded

But the latest Blue Compass RV acquisition is that of Coach-Net, the highly regarded RV road service provider. Coach-Net has been around since 1987, and has built up a network of 40,000 roadside assistance providers covering the U.S. and Canada. As mentioned, Coach-Net has garnered high ratings from RVers. Not only is the company the most recommended company of its kind, it also ranked well in terms of ease of dealing with service dispatchers, and in low wait-times for service.

But will that change under the new ownership by Blue Compass? The big retailer says it’s taking a hands-off approach to Coach-Net’s operations. In a news release, Blue Compass said, “Coach-Net will continue to operate as a separate business supporting all customers of Coach-Net under its relationships with OEMs, RV rental partners, dealers and individuals. ‘David Ostlund will continue as president of Coach-Net,’ said Ferrando. ‘Under his leadership in recent years Coach-Net has excelled to provide the highest quality roadside and technical assistance products offered in the RV industry, while building a great culture aligned with ours to provide an exceptional work environment and customer experience.’”

Is this a Thor-eats-Tiffin situation?

What has occurred to some Coach-Net subscribers is this: Similar statements have been made about other highly-regarded companies when taken over by bigger outfits. For example, what happened to Tiffin RV when taken over by Thor is even now history in the making, as Tiffin’s towable lines have been killed off. The future of Tiffin’s motorhomes is an open question, with 25% of manufacturing staff laid off and questions about service running rampant. When Thor absorbed Tiffin, Bob Tiffin, the company’s founder, assured customers things would go well.

We made repeated attempts to contact Blue Compass RV management for their views, and just what their thinking on Coach-Net’s future might be. As of publication deadline, our phone calls were never returned. What we could learn about the company itself had both high and low spots.

What we could learn

In its RV Retailer incarnation, the company made major investments in muscling up the service side. The company has established training centers around the country, where their “RVR University Training Centers” educate service technicians to fill the void the industry is taking so much heat for.

On the other hand, Blue Compass/RV Retailer’s reputation among customers seems lackluster. Blue Compass RV is not an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau. Still, the watchdog group does accept consumer comments about the RV company. Out of 49 customer reviews, Blue Compass/RV Retailer received just 1.49 stars out of a potential five. Crowd-sourced reviews on Yelp.com for the Tampa, Florida, outlet show just two stars out of five, in 109 reviews.

So how will the Blue Compass RV acquisition of Coach-Net play out in terms of road service? At this point, it’s a wait-and-see. RVers are not in a long-term commitment to their road service provider. Our personal bet is to continue on with Coach-Net and see what happens in the future. Right now, Coach-Net still appears to be the best bet in the field, hands down.

##RVT1091b