RV travels down icy highway with slideouts extended

We found this photo on a Facebook group called RV Fun Stuff. We think this is really more like “RV scary stuff”! More than 400 people commented on the photo, but no one knew the real reason the slides were out. A few of the comments:

• “Maybe the slides are frozen and they couldn’t get them in.”

• “Less time to break camp and set up.”

• “They must have forgotten to put them in after camping at Walmart National Park.”

• “Probably wanted to leave early and didn’t want to wake the wife. LOL So thoughtful!”

• “Hope there are no toll booths.”

Whatever the reason, we suggest you never try this.