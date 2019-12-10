RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1229

Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you will shop at Amazon this holiday season, please visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra).



Today’s thought

Old friends pass away, new friends appear. It is just like the days. An old day passes, a new day arrives. The important thing is to make it meaningful: a meaningful friend or a meaningful day. —Dalai Lama



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Dewey Decimal System Day!

Tip of the Day

Shopping online for a motorhome? Here’s advice on sites

With RV show season almost upon us, here are some tips on where you can do some online shopping and/or research before attending a show and being dazzled (and maybe “blinded”) by all of the bling. Or, conversely, you can check out the bling in person and then shop online to find a better deal on what you fell in love with at the show.

Suggestions from Bill Myers:

eBay.com – I check the “motorhomes for sale” section of eBay almost every day to see what people are bidding on different motorhomes – especially the models I’m interested in. I usually don’t buy motorhomes on eBay, as the auction bidding process can drive prices higher than I want to pay. For me, eBay is a good place to see what people are paying for motorhomes and a good place to sell motorhomes. But not always the place to get the best deal when buying.

craigslist.com – I’ve found a number of good deals using Craigslist. But I also find lots of fraudulent offers for non-existent motorhomes from scammers. My experience has been if a craigslist list ad for a motorhome doesn’t include a phone number, it very likely is a scam. If the seller isn’t willing to talk to you on the phone, or won’t tell you where you can see the motorhome, or tells you he is deployed overseas, or needs to sell the motorhome to raise money for a wedding, it’s probably a scam. If you learn to recognize and avoid the scam listings, you can sometimes find a great deal on a motorhome being offered by a perfect seller on Craigslist.

searchtempest.com – I use this free website to search all craigslist locations nationwide or by region or state for specific keywords. [Editor: This is a classified ad search engine.]

rvs.oodle.com – A site that compiles motorhome for sale listings from a large number of classified ad and dealer websites. You can search by model as well as by distance from your home and you can set it to notify you when a new ad is posted matching your search criteria. Often, Oodle will have motorhomes that don’t show up on eBay or Craigslist.

rvtrader.com – Filled with mostly dealer listings, but does include listings by individuals. Asking prices are typically higher here, usually full retail and more, but deals can be found.

From Buying a Used Motorhome – How to get the most for your money and not get burned. Available on Amazon.com.

Find an upcoming RV show near you to look at RVs in person! See all upcoming shows here.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

See the heavens up close at this RV park

For those who want to get “up close and personal” with stars but lack a spaceship – here’s one way: Check out your favorites from an observatory in the desert Southwest. But even better than driving to and from an observatory in the middle of the night, how about just stepping out of your rig, walking a few feet and peering through a large university-grade telescope? Find out where here.

Yesterday’s featured article: A downside to full-time RVing

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Cut down on food costs and prep time

Keeping food costs down can also result in keeping time spent in the galley reduced, providing more time for other pursuits. Here’s a tip for the rolling chef: When preparing meals, consider if your menu choices can be prepared in larger portions and reprised at a later date. Can you make double or triple portions and put the leftovers in the freezer? You’ll save on time, often on ingredients, and later, after a long day on the road, your frozen meals can be popped in the microwave or gently reheated while left in the bag and warmed up in a pan of water.

Random RV Thought

A hard rain pounding on a roof can make a lot of noise inside an RV. Most RVers like the sound. It reminds them that while it is nasty outside, they are very cozy inside their small, portable house.

Website of the day

BBB Scam Tracker

As of this posting, there are nearly 178,000 scams that have been reported and are being investigated by the Better Business Bureau in the U.S. and Canada. Search the results by keywords, scam type, date, etc. Spot a business or offer that sounds like an illegal scheme or fraud? Tell the BBB about it so they can investigate and warn others.

This small LED cactus lamp is a must-have for desert-loving RVers! Click.

For any fan of The Golden Girls, they need these.

Mmm…that smells like…bacon? Click.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 9 percent have had their RV severely damaged by hail.

• 24 percent of our reader’s pets wear a seatbelt.

• 11 percent are left-handed.

Trivia

The duffel bag gets its name from the town of Duffel, Belgium, where the cloth used in the bags was originally sold.

Where does the word PEZ come from and what does it mean? You’d know if you read yesterday’s issue!

PERFECT HOLIDAY GIFT

Handheld sewing machine is a must-have for RVers

This portable sewing machine is perfect for your RV. The machine is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, allowing great control and easy operation. Great for silks, denim, wool, leather, and to hem pants, jeans, hanging curtains and crafts, etc. It can repair drapes without taking them down, repair clothing without taking it off, and repair bedding without stripping the bed. It’s so neat you’ll want to buy one here.

Leave here with a laugh

What did one tectonic plate say when he bumped into another tectonic plate?

Sorry, my fault.

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!



Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

Check out our Facebook Groups: RV Horror Stories • RV Advice • RV Electricity • RV Parks with Storm Shelters • RV Buying Advice • Northwest RV Camping • Southwest RV Camping • RV Crashes and Disasters • NEW Free Campgrounds

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday news for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Advertising director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2019 by RVtravel.com