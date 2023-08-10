RV Daily Tips. Thursday, August 10, 2023

Issue 2184

Today’s thought

“Remember, remember, this is now, and now, and now. Live it, feel it, cling to it. I want to become acutely aware of all I’ve taken for granted.” ―Sylvia Plath

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National S’mores Day! Make sure you read this article from Gail Marsh last weekend—all about s’mores!

On this day in history: 1960 – NASA launches Discoverer 13 satellite, the first object ever recovered from orbit.

Have Dogs, Will Travel

Tip of the Day

Safely carry LP cylinders in your pickup with this clever mod

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Towable RV owner? Then you’ve probably needed to transport your rig’s LP cylinders in for a fill-up, while the RV stays put. It’s important to move them safely. The propane industry is emphatic: LP cylinders should be transported upright, and secured so they won’t fall, shift, or roll around. If you’ve ever tried transporting an LP cylinder in a pickup, you know how difficult it can be to wrangle the durn things. Here’s a do-it-yourself modification that can help you stay safe.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Why doesn’t my RV’s generator charge the house battery?

Dear Dave,

We did not know until we had a generator problem that our generator only charges our motorhome when we plug in the power cord that is located right where we pull the electrical cord out. We were told we were only burning our gas, that it was not charging or running anything unless we plugged the cord into the onboard plug in our motorhome. Thanks. —Barbara, 2017 19-ft. Leprechaun

RV Tours

First look! 2024 NeXus Rebel Super C 31R motorhome

By Cheri Sicard

Matt, from Matt’s RV Reviews (one of our reader’s favorite RV vloggers), produced the video below to show everyone the brand-new 2024 NeXus Rebel Super C motorhome. In the video, Matt and his better half, Andrea, tour the Rebel model 31R.

Video of the day

WOW! Restored 1950 Westcraft Coronado vintage trailer tour

By Cheri Sicard

As the video below is over a year old, I am assuming the vintage trailer in question, a 1950 Westcraft Coronado, is likely sold. [Update: It appears to have been sold in 2022 for $120,000.] However, it’s always a treat to see these rolling pieces of history restored. This one was given this treatment by the talented team at Flyte Camp, who also produced the video.

This man’s injury is proof you don’t want to camp near a hawk’s nest

When you are camping on their land, nesting animals, including hawks and other birds, view humans as predators, making attacks much more possible. Here are some tips so you don’t get injured like this man did.

Reader poll

Do you use an Instant Pot for cooking in your RV?

Quick Tip

Simple RV maintenance tips: tires, tanks and lights

Tires – Inflate to recommended specifications and check them often. Inspect for any imperfections before travel. Keep lug nuts tightened to proper torque settings. Get a torque wrench and learn how to use it. Minimize exposure to the sun.

Tanks – Sanitize the fresh water tank as often as needed. For me, it depends on how much I use it, but usually every couple of months I’ll run some bleach mixture through the system. I use some Borax and Calgon water softener in my black and galley tanks to clean and deodorize. Also when dumping I make sure to have a nearly full tank to properly expel the solids with a good flushing action. This will help avoid the dreaded poo pyramid!

Lights – Carry spares for every type of bulb your RV uses. Check the signal and marker lights for proper function before every trip. —Thanks to loveyourrv.com.

On this day last year…

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

Beer bellies! Get your beer belly! Instant beer belly? Don’t mind if we do… (Read the complete description for a good belly laugh. Sample: “You can attractive more eyes in crowd. Make you quite attractive on streets and sports.”)

Website of the day

The best lazy rivers in the U.S.

Get your swimsuit on, grab a pool float, and float your way down these lovely “rivers.” If you’re unfamiliar with a lazy river, this is the perfect summer to make yourself acquainted. One of these is at an RV park!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 2,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 52 percent have known their closest friend for 40 years or more!

• When asked how good their singing voice is, 46 percent said we do not want to hear them even try to sing!

• 32 percent have been to Europe at least once within the last 10 years.

Recent poll: Do you own an extended warranty for your RV?

Recipe of the Day

Banana S’mores

by Bonnie Hawkins from Atascadero, CA

What a delicious twist on a classic s’more. Using mini chocolates makes building the s’more easier and lets you choose what type of chocolate you’d like to use. Adding sliced banana is pure genius. Banana and chocolate are the perfect marriage of flavors. The roasted marshmallow melts into the chocolate and banana for s’more heaven.

Trivia

The three most popular (or common) birthdays in the U.S. are September 9th, 12th, and 19th. In fact, September is the most popular birth month.

*If you were to visit Japan in the fall, what unique treat would you enjoy? The answer is fascinating (and yummy!). Find it in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Dolly and Beans (Ragamuffins). Traveling last winter it was cold in the rig. They discovered the defroster and slept comfortably all day.” —John Bell

How pure is your drinking water? Find out!

This handy, affordable digital water tester will tell you your overall water purity level, which will be displayed on the screen in ppm (parts per million). Just stick it in about 1 inch of water and instantly you get the reading. It’s compact and doesn’t need any maintenance. It includes a protective carrying case with a belt clip. This is handy for all RVers to have.

Leave here with a laugh

Reader Bill Bateman sent this in and wrote, “From the wall over the toilet in the men’s room at the Oregon Trail store and cafe in Meacham, OR (only cafe in town but best bacon cheeseburger I’ve had in a long time as well as ‘TACO TUESDAY’ where their excellent chef serves an array of Mexican cuisine but no burgers that day).” Thanks for sending, Bill!

