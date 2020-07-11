Some Forest River Vengeance 5th wheel trailers recalled

The punctured floor can increase the risk of injury.

Remedy Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will correct the spacing of the landing leg installation to the chassis from 17 1/2″ to 17 3/4″. These repairs will be done free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 10, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-260-499-2100. Forest River’s number for this recall is 81-1180.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

