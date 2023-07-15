Saturday, July 15, 2023

Caution: Never start the engine until you hear these sounds!

By Gail Marsh
A woman listening with her ear. Don't turn on your RV engine until you hear these sounds!

Thunk! Chunk! Snap! Click! These are the sounds you need to hear before you start your RV’s engine and hit the road. If you forget this “sound” advice, you probably won’t like what you see when you enter your RV upon arrival at the campground. Follow that sound and check out these tips for safer RV travel.

Don’t start your RV engine until you hear these sounds

Thunk!

This is the sound you’ll hear when you push against your RV’s interior cabinet doors. Yes, the door may be visually closed, but you need to push until you hear the “thunk.” Then you’ll know the door is secured for travel.

RV cabinet door latches are not like the ones in your stix-n-brix home. The door latches in your RV are specially designed to keep the door closed during travel. Think about it: Driving down the road can jostle things all around. Items inside the cabinets may push against the door causing it to open. No one wants to end a day of travel by picking up all the cabinet contents that jumped out of the cupboard and danced all around the RV. If you don’t hear the “thunk,” the door is not travel-ready. (Hint: Even the latched doors can open if you hit rough roads. That’s why we pack plastic plates, cups, etc. If the latch fails, at least we won’t have broken glass to sweep up!)

Chunk!

Just like with RV cabinet doors, you should hear a “chunk” sound when closing your RV’s interior drawers. That sound emanates from a mechanism usually mounted to the back of the drawer. When the drawer is pushed completely closed, the locking feature engages to hold the drawer shut for travel. Listen for the “chunk” before you leave.

Note: In addition to the built-in lock mechanisms, we use bands and Velcro straps around cabinet doors and drawers to keep them closed. This added precaution has saved us both time and money over the years.

Snap!

Our RV shower door consists of three panels of glass. The outer glass panel has a hook on it. There’s also a knob mounted to the shower surround. To secure the shower doors for travel, the doors are pushed all the way to one side. This allows the hook to fit over the knob. But wait! You’ll need to push the hook down over the knob until you hear the “snap.” That sound means that the hook is securely latched into place and will not disengage during travel.

Click!

This is the sound I listen for when our RV’s solid step system is lifted back inside the entrance doorway for travel. One time, when I opened the RV door, the steps fell out. I hadn’t locked the steps in place! I didn’t listen for the “click.” Now I do. Every time.

All RVs are a little different. It’s important to learn about your rig and discover the sounds you need to hear before heading out on your next adventure.

Do you have additional “sound” advice to share? Please do in the comments below.

Gail Marsh
Gail Marsh
Gail Marsh is an avid RVer and occasional work camper. Retired from 30+ years in the field of education as an author and educator, she now enjoys sharing tips and tricks that make RVing easier and more enjoyable.
