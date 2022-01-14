Engine heater failure: What we learned when the temps dropped

We were trying to outrun the weather. Bitterly cold weather was giving chase to our RV as we tried to escape the winter cold of Missouri. We’d made plans ahead of time but hadn’t counted on the cold weather coming quite so quickly. Our first stop on our 1,000+ mile trip south was in northern Mississippi. In a normal year, Mississippi temperatures would have been gentler on our diesel pickup truck. This year, the campground manager told us nighttime lows were forecast to be 19 degrees F. They’d had snow the day before we arrived. Yikes!

No problem! We have an engine heater…

Nineteen degrees meant our diesel truck would need assistance if we wanted to continue to travel the following morning. So, Hubby dutifully plugged in the engine heater, and we hunkered down for the night, dreaming of warmer, sunnier days to come.

Non-functioning outlet

The next morning, the truck would not start. It just wouldn’t! Upon further inspection, we discovered that the electrical outlet into which the engine heater had been attached was not functioning. It was a faulty outlet. It was also, as forecast, 19 degrees. There was no way the truck would start until the heater had time to do its job. We used an alternative outlet (that worked) but had to delay our start by more than two hours. As any RVer knows, a two-hour delay means the difference between parking and setting up in the daytime light or fumbling around an unfamiliar campground after dark.

Lessons learned?

What did we learn? First, it’s good to be prepared. It was a really good thing we had installed the engine heater on our diesel truck. However, when checking the weather forecasts, we’d only looked to see if winter storms were forecast for the areas we planned to travel. We hadn’t checked for temperatures. From now on we will. Also, when using vitally important equipment, we will check that the electrical outlet(s) are operational. It would have taken just a minute to test the outlet before trusting it to operate our engine heater. We assumed the outlet worked. We won’t make that mistake again!

