Saturday, April 29, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestyles
Lifestyles

Pilot turns Southwest Airlines catering truck into incredible RV

By Gail Marsh
0
A Southwest Airlines catering truck RV
Photo credit: Mark Pankey

Mark Pankey is a Southwest Airlines pilot. He’s also the owner of an RV he built out of (wait for it!) a decommissioned Southwest Airlines catering truck! His may be the only RV in existence equipped with a scissors lift, generally used by airlines to load snacks and beverages into its airplanes. It’s a fascinating story, so let’s get into it!

Van life

Pankey is no stranger to truck renovations. He’d remodeled a van already and was living in it. By parking his van in airport parking lots, he saved money on hotel costs while working. He lived this way for a few years and was making do until he was ready to build a house on a lot he’d purchased in Colorado.

COVID hits

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the airline industry all but stopped. Pilots were given time off with partial pay. With the future looking less than bright, Pankey put his house-building plans on hold.

A good buy

He was re-evaluating his future goals when a fellow pilot texted Pankey. He told Pankey that a number of decommissioned airline catering trucks were being auctioned off in Seattle. Pankey attended the auction and purchased his future RV for just $3,300.

A Southwest Airlines RV rebuild

The truck was all but empty, so Pankey started his rebuild from scratch. He refashioned the roof to make it slanted. This made the inside ceiling taller and also enhanced Pankey’s ability to collect rainwater. The slanted roof was also better for using the solar panels that he eventually positioned on top.

Pankey used foam insulation on all of the truck’s interior walls, and then installed the floor, walls, and interior cupboards, etc. He built a loft to hold a queen-size mattress, installed a composting toilet, and built a shower, too. A water tank is filled by rainwater or Pankey’s occasional stops at truck fueling stations.

Cost

Pankey estimates that his unusual Southwest Airlines RV conversion cost between $30,000 and $35,000, including the initial cost of the truck. He has since sold his apartment and land lot to live in his catering truck RV, which he’s named “The SnakPak.” Pankey’s lived full-time in his amazing RV for two years and counting.

Take a tour of his RV and learn more about it in the video below.

RELATED

##RVT1102

Previous article
Unique, budget-friendly gifts for RVers they’re sure to appreciate
Next article
How much longer will my RV’s tires last if I follow Roger Marble’s suggestions?

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE