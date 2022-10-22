It’s spider season. Know which dangerous spiders to avoid across the U.S.

When you’re outside exploring, there’s always a chance that something will bite you. It might be a mosquito. Or a horsefly. Possibly ants. Or you might be unlucky enough to be bitten by an arachnid! Even its scientific name sounds ominous: Spiders! Eek! Nobody wants to be bitten by a spider.

Within six feet?

It’s been said that no matter where you are, there’s a spider within six feet of you. While this statement has been called a myth, it still is true that our world is chock-full of spiders. Who’s most at risk for spider bites? What are the symptoms of a spider bite? What should you do if bitten by an arachnid? How can RVers prevent spiders from invading their rigs’ interiors? Let’s take those questions one at a time.

Who’s at risk for spider bites?

While anyone can be bitten by a spider, some folks are more at risk because of certain behaviors. RVers, for example, often spend much of their time outdoors. We hike, we bike and we like to sit outside talking to fellow RVers. We also work around and below our rigs, often coming into contact with leaves, grass, and other places where spiders typically live. This puts us more at risk of a spider bite than perhaps other folks.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, most spiders are harmless and rarely bite people. While all spiders produce venom (a toxin), many spiders’ fangs are too small to puncture people’s skin. That said, children are most at risk from adverse spider bite reactions and should be monitored closely if a spider bite is suspected. Always, when in doubt, call your doctor or go to the emergency room for a professional opinion and possible treatment.

Spider bite symptoms

Spiders want to avoid humans just as much as we prefer to avoid them. However, like many creatures, spiders will bite if they feel threatened. Not all spider bites are cause for alarm. In fact, you may mistakenly blame a mosquito for a spider’s bite.

According to the Mayo Clinic, there are dangerous spiders to watch out for, like:

The brown recluse

Symptoms for its bite may include mild pain, fever, chills, body aches, and a deep blue or purple area around the bite, which may develop a red ring around it.

Black widow

Symptoms for the bite of a black widow spider may include redness, pain and swelling, difficulty breathing, severe abdominal rigidity or cramping, nausea, vomiting, tremors, or sweating.

Hobo spider

The bite from a hobo spider does not immediately cause pain, like other dangerous arachnids. Instead, a victim may experience a severe headache within minutes or even hours after being bitten; skin hardening at the bite area within 30 minutes; red, swollen skin with pus-filled blister; fatigue; nausea; and memory problems.

What to do about a spider bite?

If you happen to see the spider that bit you, put it in a jar or plastic zipper bag. Take it along with you to the doctor. A physician may be better able to identify the spider and the appropriate treatment if s/he sees it.

For non-poisonous spider bites, you can…

Clean the bite area with soap and warm water.

Apply a cold cloth or ice pack to reduce swelling and pain.

Elevate the bite area, if possible.

Take an antihistamine to ease swelling and itching.

Take over-the-counter pain medication, as needed.

Always seek professional help for severe symptoms.

Keep spiders away when outside

Wear gloves when carrying firewood, moving rocks, or working where you may disturb a spider’s habitat.

When in wooded areas, wear long sleeves and pants.

Shake out jackets, hats, and gloves that have been stored in your RV basement before bringing them inside the RV.

Wear the appropriate insect repellent when outdoors.

Spray insecticide around the perimeter and under your RV. This will help eliminate the spiders’ food source: insects.

Keep spiders out of your RV

Seal any openings where spiders and their food source (insects) may be entering your rig.

Vacuum and dust regularly.

Fix torn window/door screens.

Apply Terro Spider Killer or Ortho Home Defense to eliminate spider nests along with their inhabitants. If you have pets or children, you may want to choose a non-toxic treatment like Mighty Mint Insect and Pest Control spray. All are available on Amazon.

Make your own spider treatment. Mix equal parts of white vinegar and water. Spray the mixture around doors and windows where spiders may gain entry into your RV. Also, spray areas where you’ve seen spiders or their webs.

Spider resource

Here’s a great resource for you: USA Spiders by State. This site will identify a spider for you if you send in its photo. You can also use the site to discover what spiders are found in each of the United States—very helpful as you travel in your RV.

Got a spider story for us? Please share in the comments below.

RELATED

##RVT1075