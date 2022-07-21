Spot a moose at the 12th annual Grand Mesa Moose Day

Did you know moose can run up to 35 miles per hour and are excellent swimmers? Or that a bull moose’s antlers can grow up to one pound a day? Impressive, isn’t it? Do you want to learn more about the moose? Join Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and the United States Forest Service on top of the Grand Mesa for the 12th Annual Grand Mesa Moose Day. The free family event will take place at the United States Forest Service Visitor Center on July 30, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Moose populations thriving in Colorado

Today, Colorado’s moose populations are thriving, thanks to successful reintroduction efforts by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. With a population of more than 3,000, images of moose walking through towns and on popular hiking trails or ski slopes are everywhere and recorded almost daily. With the continued growth in the state’s moose population, the public’s curiosity about the largest big game species in Colorado continues to grow as well.

“They are fascinating animals and it’s great they are doing well in Colorado,” said CPW’s Northwest Region Watchable Wildlife Coordinator Trina Romero. “Our management efforts have led to one of the healthiest moose populations in the country and we are very proud of that. This is a great opportunity for everyone to learn more about how moose are doing in Colorado.”

Grand Mesa Moose Day

Grand Mesa Moose Day features various kid-friendly activities, including arts and crafts activities and prize giveaways throughout the day. Kids can earn a prize for going on a hike with a wildlife officer to look for signs of moose activity. Throughout the day, experts will present moose biology and history presentations and demonstrate how biologists transplant and track moose.

“Most people see moose by accident while hiking, fishing or camping,” said Romero. “If you suddenly see one, be sure to keep your distance. If you are searching for moose, be prepared with a camera, binoculars or a viewing scope. Perhaps the most important thing to remember is to keep dogs on a leash and far away from moose.”

Anyone heading to the event is reminded to be attentive as it is increasingly likely to catch a glimpse of a moose.

Details

What: Grand Mesa Moose Day

When: Saturday, July 30, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: USFS Visitor Center – 20090 Baron Lake Drive, Hwy 65 – Top of the Grand Mesa

To get there, take Highway 65 from Interstate 70 by Plateau Creek, Exit 49, or drive up Highway 50 from nearby Delta and follow it up to the USFS Visitor’s Center.

CPW reminds the public that moose do not fear humans and instinctively react to a curious dog as if it were a predator and will attack it aggressively. If your dog comes running back to you, there’s a good chance the moose will too.

Visitors are encouraged to bring water and bug repellent. We know that Colorado’s weather can change quickly, so make sure to plan for afternoon rain showers and/or cooler weather.

