Some Sprinter RVs and vans recalled for rear camera defect

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Freightliner Sprinter vehicles equipped with the multimedia system “Connect 5” and a rearview camera. The rearview image may not display within 2 seconds from the start of the backing event.

In addition, the rearview image may be obscured or covered by the visual display of the Emergency Call (eCall) pop-up window if the eCall system is activated while the reverse gear is engaged. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 111, “Rear Visibility.”

A delayed or obstructed rearview camera display can reduce the driver’s view of what is behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

Remedy

DVUSA will notify owners, and dealers will perform a software update on the vehicles, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 22, 2021. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-877-762-8267. DVUSA’s number for this recall is VS3RUECON.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

