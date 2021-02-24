RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Issue 1543

Today’s thought

“The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain!” ―Dolly Parton

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Tortilla Chip Day!

On this day in history: 1854 – A Penny Red with perforations was the first perforated postage stamp to be officially issued for distribution.

Tip of the Day

Black ice driving tips for RVers

By Rene Agredano, LiveWorkDream

Winter is a challenging time for RVers to be on the road. Even if you don’t experience a snowstorm, sudden freezing temperatures can create one of the most hazardous driving conditions for RVers: black ice.

This unsafe road condition can happen during any time of day but is most prevalent when the air temperatures approach freezing. As moisture accumulates on a highway, if the road surface freezes before the moisture does, you’re in for a slippery ride. Continue reading.

Today’s RV review…

In today's column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 inTech Sol Dawn Travel Trailer. As he reports, "One of the best ways to do things in business is to make a product that stands out visually. This is a guarantee that people will, at the very least, take notice. But if you back that up with a solid design and quality engineering, people will tell their friends. That's inTech's Sol line."

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the 2021 Safari Condo Alto A2124? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Don’t get lost – Find your way back by taking a photo

As an RV traveler, this is Chris Guld’s favorite feature of Google Photos. She takes a picture every time they park at a new camp spot so whenever they are away from that spot, she can easily navigate back there using this feature of Google Photos and Google Maps. Learn how easy it is find your way back to your RV.

Yesterday’s featured article: Why inflate motorhome tires differently than trailer tires?

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Will you watch the new Golden Globe-nominated movie “Nomadland”? Read about it and watch the trailer here.

Quick Tip

Take note with reflectors

“I had trouble locating where my jacks were until I added the reflectors above them. Also added one pointing down to tell a parker where my sewer outlet is located.”

Thanks for the tip, Ross Boyer! Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Website of the day

Radiooooo

Last week we showed you Radio Garden but this week we’re introducing you to Radiooooo, a website that plays you all the most popular radio tunes around the world, starting in the year 1900 to now. It’s neat to see the progression of music throughout the century!

Trivia

Skip the tanning bed! There are more skin cancer cases due to indoor tanning beds than there are lung cancer cases due to smoking. A bronze glow isn’t worth it!

*How much blood does your heart pump in your lifetime? Find the insane visual in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Teddy is on high alert to go camping.” —Ross Hammarstedt

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

Two men meet on opposite sides of a river. One shouts to the other, “I need you to help me get to the other side!” The other guy replies, “You’re on the other side!”

