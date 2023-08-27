Sunday, August 27, 2023

A step-by-step guide to checking and cleaning your RV appliances

By Dustin Simpson
Regularly checking and cleaning the appliances in your RV is essential for their proper functioning, efficiency, and your overall comfort during your travels. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to check and clean some of your RV appliances:

  • Turn off the power: Before working on any appliances, make sure they are powered off and unplugged from electrical sources. Turn off gas appliances at the propane source.

Interior appliances:

  • Refrigerator: Clean the interior shelves and compartments with a mild soap solution. Check and clean the condenser coils on the back of the refrigerator for dust and debris. Vacuum or use a brush attachment to clean these coils. Here’s a video of mine about that.
  • Stove and oven: Remove burner grates and pans, clean them with soapy water, and dry them thoroughly. Wipe down the stovetop and interior of the oven. Check the burners for clogs and clean any debris.
  • Microwave: Wipe down the interior with a damp cloth to remove any food splatters. Clean the exterior of the microwave as well.

Exterior appliances:

  • Exterior grill or cooktop: If you have an external grill or cooktop, clean the grates and surfaces with a grill brush or scraper. Remove any grease or residue.
  • Exterior refrigerator vent: Inspect and clean the exterior refrigerator vent to ensure proper airflow and prevent blockages.
  • Water heater: If accessible, clean the exterior of the water heater and check for any signs of leaks. Refer to your manual for specific maintenance tasks related to the water heater. Here’s a video about that.
  • Roof air conditioner: Clean the exterior of the roof air conditioner and check for any signs of leaks. Refer to your manual for specific maintenance tasks related to them and look for signs of damage, corrosion, or debris. And here’s a video about that.
  • Check panels: If your appliances have removable panels, like the refrigerator or water heater, remove them (if safe to do so) and inspect the components inside. Look for signs of damage, corrosion, or debris.
  • Refer to manuals: For each appliance, refer to the owner’s manual for specific cleaning and maintenance instructions.

Regular maintenance schedule:

Develop a routine maintenance schedule to check and clean your RV’s appliances. Depending on how frequently you use your RV, perform checks and cleaning tasks at least a few times a year or before and after each trip.

Regular maintenance and cleaning of your RV appliances will not only prolong their lifespan but also ensure a comfortable and hassle-free camping experience. If you encounter any issues or notice unusual behavior in your appliances, refer to your owner’s manuals or seek the assistance of a professional RV technician.

