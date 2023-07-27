Thursday, July 27, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeMaintenance & Repair
Maintenance & Repair

Steps to rinse sediment from an RV water heater

By Dustin Simpson
0

Rinsing sediment from an RV water heater is an essential maintenance task to ensure its proper functioning and longevity. Sediment can accumulate in the bottom of the tank over time, which can reduce the heater’s efficiency and potentially cause damage.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to rinse sediment from an RV water heater:

Note: Before performing any maintenance on your RV water heater, make sure the heater is turned off and has had enough time to cool down.

Locate the water heater

The first step is to locate your RV’s water heater. The water heater is usually located near the outside of the RV and can be identified by a metal door or panel.

Shut off the water supply

Find the water heater’s water supply line and shut off the water flow to the heater. This may involve turning a valve or disconnecting a hose, depending on your RV’s setup.

Relieve pressure

Before you proceed, it’s essential to relieve any pressure that might have built up inside the water heater. You can do this by opening a hot water faucet inside the RV.

Access the drain plug

The RV water heater will have a drain plug at the bottom of the tank. It is typically a small valve or cap. You may need a wrench or pliers to open it, depending on the design.

Place a bucket

Position a bucket or container beneath the drain plug to catch the water and sediment that will come out.

Open the drain plug

Carefully open the drain plug, allowing the water and sediment to flow into the bucket. Be cautious as the water might still be hot, so wearing gloves is advisable.

Flush the tank

Once the water has drained, you can flush the tank to help remove any remaining sediment. To do this, briefly turn on the water supply to the heater while keeping the drain plug open. The water will flow into the tank and flush out through the drain, carrying away loose sediment.

Close the drain plug

After flushing, close the drain plug securely.

Refill the tank

Turn on the water supply to the water heater again to refill the tank.

Check for leaks

Check for any leaks around the drain plug and water supply connections to ensure everything is properly sealed.

Turn on the water heater

Once the tank is filled, you can turn on the RV water heater following the manufacturer’s instructions.

It’s generally recommended to perform this sediment-rinsing process at least once a year or more frequently if you notice reduced hot water performance or if you frequently camp in areas with hard water. Regular maintenance will help keep your RV water heater running efficiently and extend its lifespan.

Before installing a new anode rod, I would also recommend flushing out the tank using a flush wand like this one.

Flushing out the sediment in the bottom of the tank will help prevent damage.

Other RV water heater tools

Please follow us on YouTube, and see our published articles on RVtravel.com and other social media pages.

Thank you,
Dustin

##RVDT2175

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpsonhttps://calrvspecialists.com/
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
Previous article
Letter to the Editor: Should campgrounds have reduced rates for broken/unusable amenities?
Next article
At a rest area, do you use the public toilet or yours in your RV?

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE