Tuesday, July 18, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeMaintenance & Repair
Maintenance & Repair

Make sure this important part of your RV doesn’t come loose!

By Dustin Simpson
0

An RV owner in one of my Facebook groups wrote, “I noticed this separating. Can this be repaired or should I just apply caulking to it?”

A Z-lock separating
Separation on side wall sealant to lower aluminum sheeting.

Routine inspection and maintenance are so very important when it comes to inspecting the exterior of the units. In this example, we had actually released a YouTube video advising owners about this same issue. The video looks at what a Z-Lock is on the side wall of the RV and how to check to see if it’s been secured properly.

This area is so important to make sure that it’s sealed correctly. The Z-Lock is typically installed with staples and the water gets past the top side of the Z-Lock. It can not only cause damage to the wall and floor, but it also causes rust on the staples and screws, which causes them to come loose, which will cause damage to the J metal or skirting.
Another RV owner that lost the sheeting in travel!
Most manufacturers have learned over time due to flexing and high winds that the skirting and aluminum will come loose in travel. Some manufacturers have started adding screws in the side walls of the Z-Lock to secure the molding and sheeting in place.
Check out the video below for more information and details. Thanks so much for watching! We hope this helps you to protect your unit and keeps everyone safe traveling behind you.

Please follow us on YouTube, and see our published articles on RVtravel.com and other social media pages.

Please feel free to share your stories, problems, and upgrades with us so we can build a resource page to help others.

Thank you,
Dustin

##RVDT2168

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpsonhttps://calrvspecialists.com/
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
Previous article
Jayco motorhomes recalled: Windshield wipers could fail

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

Checkout our FaceBook Groups

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE