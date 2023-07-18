Make sure this important part of your RV doesn’t come loose!

An RV owner in one of my Facebook groups wrote, “I noticed this separating. Can this be repaired or should I just apply caulking to it?”
Routine inspection and maintenance are so very important when it comes to inspecting the exterior of the units. In this example, we had actually released a YouTube video advising owners about this same issue. The video looks at what a Z-Lock is on the side wall of the RV and how to check to see if it’s been secured properly.
This area is so important to make sure that it’s sealed correctly. The Z-Lock is typically installed with staples and the water gets past the top side of the Z-Lock. It can not only cause damage to the wall and floor, but it also causes rust on the staples and screws, which causes them to come loose, which will cause damage to the J metal or skirting.
Most manufacturers have learned over time due to flexing and high winds that the skirting and aluminum will come loose in travel. Some manufacturers have started adding screws in the side walls of the Z-Lock to secure the molding and sheeting in place.
Check out the video below for more information and details. Thanks so much for watching! We hope this helps you to protect your unit and keeps everyone safe traveling behind you.
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers.
My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.
Flagging is ONLY for reporting a comment you believe meets one of the reasons below. Flagging a comment for ANY other reason (disliked, censoring, disagree with etc) may result in a ban from our site. Flagging an Admin or Author comment without just cause will result in a permanent ban. Your IP address is recorded when you flag a comment.
You are going to send email to
Move Comment
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. By continuing to use our site, you consent to accepting cookies. To our readers: We NEVER have or will sell reader's data. And we also ensure that any third parties we contract with either anonymize your data or have strict privacy policies in place that are aligned with ours.Accept All CookiesOnly Basic CookiesPrivacy policy