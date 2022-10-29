Friday, October 28, 2022

That stink in your RV is probably the unsuspected gray water tank

By Nanci Dixon
A woman plugs her nose at a stinky gray water tank

The tech kept telling me, “That might just be the gray water tank. It can smell as bad as the black.” Actually, at least three or four techs told me that every time I brought up how BAD it smells inside the motorhome when we are traveling. Three of them said to add Pine Power to the tank.

Black water flushing fanatic

I am diligent about flushing out the black water tank. Over and over again until the water runs clear. I am the “flusher” in the family. My husband would not have the patience or perverse delight to watch “it” all go down the drain.

I am also diligent about making sure that we run water down all the drains—sinks and shower—to make sure gases don’t come up a dry trap. We have changed the cheater vents under the sinks, too.

Gray water tank flush

The gray water is another matter, though. At an RV rally, I was introduced to ways to flush the gray water tank. I even had it done professionally! I do that periodically now but, to be fair, not often because it is a major hassle. Here is the method I learned.

After another long text message to our beloved tech, he again said, “It’s the gray water! Gray water!”

Having to ride with the side windows cracked when driving the motorhome so that we wouldn’t keel over was getting old, not to mention a bit cold, so I decided to flush the gray water tank again.

New method to flush the gray water tank

I tried a new method this time. Instead of draining completely when we left the campsite, we kept in about 1/3 of a tank of gray water and added the Pine Power cleaner. Because it kills bacteria, I did not want to use it in the black tank and kill the enzymes that are digesting the toilet paper. Pine Power is not to be confused with Pine Sol. I have been told that Pine Sol contains solvents that can harm the seals. Pine Power is hard to find, though, so when I saw it in an out-of-the-way gas station this summer I bought them out! It can be ordered on Amazon here though, too.

Success!

We both realized that after about an hour on the road, there was no smell even though I had forgotten to crack open the windows.

Hmm… It might just be the gray water tank after all.

