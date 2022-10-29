Have you ever left a campsite because you felt unsafe?

Have you ever left a campsite or campground because you felt unsafe? If so, why?

Perhaps because I often (but not always) RV alone, people frequently ask if I am ever concerned about safety.

Concerned? Always. Preoccupied or paranoid? Never.

But I also always try to stay aware of my surroundings. I keep pepper spray and my car key fob that has a panic button close to the bed at night. As well as… well… I can’t tell you ALL my secrets.

But suffice it to say I am reasonably prepared for the worst but always hope for the best.

I also avoid really remote areas when camping alone. I know, statistically, the chances of someone bothering me in the middle of nowhere are far more remote than in a crowded city. But I also know I would be FREAKING OUT if someone were outside my RV in the middle of the night, in the middle of nowhere.

So far, I have never had to leave a campsite or campground because I did not feel safe. I would in a heartbeat, though, if that ever happened.

Enough about me. This week we want to know about your experiences.

What about you?

Have you ever felt unsafe or even just so weirded out that you had to leave your campsite or campground? Tell us why you made the decision to get the heck out of there.

Please answer by filling out the form below. Please try to keep answers as short as possible (under 100 words is ideal*). We’ll compile the most compelling answers and comments into a follow-up article.

(*Comments might be edited for grammar and brevity.)

