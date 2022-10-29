Friday, October 28, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeCamping & Parks
Camping & Parks

Have you ever left a campsite because you felt unsafe?

By Cheri Sicard
0
Have you ever left a campsite because you felt unsafe?

Have you ever left a campsite or campground because you felt unsafe? If so, why?

Perhaps because I often (but not always) RV alone, people frequently ask if I am ever concerned about safety.

Concerned? Always. Preoccupied or paranoid? Never.

But I also always try to stay aware of my surroundings. I keep pepper spray and my car key fob that has a panic button close to the bed at night. As well as… well… I can’t tell you ALL my secrets.

But suffice it to say I am reasonably prepared for the worst but always hope for the best.

I also avoid really remote areas when camping alone. I know, statistically, the chances of someone bothering me in the middle of nowhere are far more remote than in a crowded city. But I also know I would be FREAKING OUT if someone were outside my RV in the middle of the night, in the middle of nowhere.

So far, I have never had to leave a campsite or campground because I did not feel safe. I would in a heartbeat, though, if that ever happened.

Enough about me. This week we want to know about your experiences.

What about you?

Have you ever felt unsafe or even just so weirded out that you had to leave your campsite or campground? Tell us why you made the decision to get the heck out of there.

Please answer by filling out the form below. Please try to keep answers as short as possible (under 100 words is ideal*). We’ll compile the most compelling answers and comments into a follow-up article.

(*Comments might be edited for grammar and brevity.)

Click or drag a file to this area to upload.

##RVT1076

Advertisement/Affiliate

Book is a must-have for state park campers!
This book, “50 States: 500 State Parks,” is a must-have for all state park campers and explorers. The book is a beautiful visual journey through America’s best state parks. Whether you’re looking for stunning vistas, rare wildlife, a dose of history, or an enjoyable hike, the state parks offer an array of experiences. Learn more or order.

Excellent Facebook Groups
NEW RV Tech Tips
RV Advice
Towing Behind a Motorhome
RV Repair and Maintenance Tips
Jayco Owners RV Repair and Maintenance
NEW  RV Product News and Reviews
RVing Over 70 Years Old
Free (and inexpensive) RV Campgrounds

Winterizing your RV this season? Amazon has a wide choice of RV antifreeze.
Previous article
That stink in your RV is probably the unsuspected gray water tank
Next article
How NOT to sell your RV

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.