Why storing your RV outside can be a bad idea

Every year hundreds of thousands of RV owners all across the country need to store their RVs. Whether it is due to harsh winter conditions or because work and school activities limit the time we can “recreate,” RVers must find the best method to put their unit into hibernation. Trying to find a nice, heated, indoor facility can be difficult and very expensive. So most of us are forced to store our RVs outside, which is not always a good idea and can create some very expensive issues.

Why storing your RV outside could be bad

Leaving your RV outside means that it will not be climate controlled and can be exposed to blistering heat in the summertime and below zero in the winter. When the temperature changes on a normal day, materials expand and contract. Mornings that start out at 35 degrees and get up into the 60s or 70s will see the “movement” of sealants, rubber membranes, and even fiberglass.

One of the biggest challenges for RV engineers is designing and manufacturing units that will expand and contract. Eventually, doing so will create leaks.

Take, for example, the front cap to the roof seam. During tests at Winnebago, we encountered an expansion of almost 3” of the hard fiberglass front cap to the roof structure. A “J” channel was designed that had enough coverage to allow for the expansion. However, the sealant needed to be the main component that moved with the material and sealed the seam from leaking.

What can you do?

Frankly, nothing, as you will not be able to control the temperature and there is no cover or magic product that will help this. What you must do is visually inspect the seam periodically, especially in the spring. A cover will help keep moisture out, but this is not always a good idea either. More on that later.

Ultraviolet (UV) degradation

Another issue with leaving your rig outside is the harsh UV rays. They will deteriorate the fiberglass, rubber membrane, decals, and sealants. You can see how the sun has hardened the sealant in the above photo and turned the fiberglass cap into a chalky mess that runs down the windshield and sidewalls when it rains or in the morning with dew.

What to do about UV degradation

In this case, there are things you can do to reduce or even eliminate the fading and deterioration. You can try to store your unit in a spot that has minimal exposure to the sun during the heat of the day. Find someplace by the east side of a building so the harsh sun at 3:00 is blocked by the building. It’s not a good idea to store your rig by a tree as there could be damage from wind and extreme weather.

You can also apply a recommended wax such as Meguiar’s #58. It has UV protection for both the front cap and sidewall material. If your rig has full body paint, get a recommendation from the manufacturer, as a good automotive wax with UV protection will help keep it from getting cloudy and faded.

Decals are a totally different issue as the manufacturer does not recommend waxing, which actually enhances the fading, cracking, and peeling. I talked with Sharpline, which is the major supplier of decals. They recommend just washing with a mild detergent like Dawn Dish Soap (Blue) and drying. However, one of their engineers that supply Winnebago told me they have been testing decals out in an open field for years using several different products. They found 303 Protectant applied to decals lasted longer. Also, a new product called RejeX actually doubled the life. You can purchase it in 16 oz. bottles or in gallon jugs on Amazon here.

What about a cover?

Covers can help to reduce UV degradation and even prevent moisture penetration. However, if the cover is not customized and doesn’t fit like a glove, the wind will whip it around and can cause some severe damage such as scratches, gouges, and even broken items. This owner is asking for some bodywork and painting next spring!

A good cover such as the ones from ADCO are customized to specific body styles but still need to have some tweaks here and there. Some areas that seem to get quite a bit of rubbing and damage are the roof air conditioners, vents, and skylights.

This unit is customized; however, the owner installs large foam pads around the roof air units as well as swim noodles in areas he has found that rub heavily. Last year when he brought the unit out of storage and fired up the roof air, it snowed inside the rig. A squirrel had made its way under the cover and into the air conditioner eating up all the Styrofoam insulation around the fan and motor. Ironically, we have called it a squirrel cage for years!

Condensation can develop with temperature changes, and it is a good idea to install some type of manual dehumidifying product like DampRid, which you can get on Amazon here.

One last issue. If you do store your rig outside in below-freezing temperatures, try not to move it as the materials become brittle and the slightest bounce or thump can crack fiberglass, glass, plastic, and other components. It is easy to do as your tow vehicle is warm when you hook up the trailer, or you let the motorhome run long enough for it to be comfortable in the driver/passenger area, but unless you start up the onboard furnace, the rest of the unit is still frigid!

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

